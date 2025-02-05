Attorney General Nessel cautions Michigan's 29K Federal Employees against buyout offer

On January 28, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under President Donald Trump sent an email to federal employees detailing a new deferred resignation program. There were at least 29,000 federal employees in Michigan in 2024, according to a report released in December. That figure does not include uniformed military personnel or contractors.

As Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel described the program in a press release, "Employees were told that if they accept the offer and resign, they would continue receiving all pay and benefits and be exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30."

The OPM emails "instructed employees that they have until February 6 to decide to remain in their positions or resign under the deferred resignation program and warned that those who did not resign were not guaranteed to keep their jobs," Nessel said.

Nessel said she joined a coalition of 12 attorneys general who have warned federal employees that the Office of Personnel Management's description of the “deferred resignation” program is misleading.

“For those considering the buyout, read the fine print before signing and be cautious, as certain benefits may not be guaranteed. Employees who are represented by a union should work with their labor representatives before entering into any contract changes," Nessel said.

Some unions representing federal employees have also warned their members against accepting the offer.

The American Federation of Government Employees , the largest federal employees’ union, cautioned that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed the stated benefits.