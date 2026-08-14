Swine flu case confirmed in Kent County Youth Fair participant

An Ionia County resident who was a swine exhibitor at the Kent County Youth Fair in early August has tested positive for swine flu, the Michigan Department of Health Human Services said Friday.

The confirmed infection comes days after pigs fell sick at the fair, followed by several people reporting flu-like symptoms.

One pig died suddenly on August 7, the Kent County Health Department said, adding that the pigs that showed symptoms "were isolated, and the swine barn was immediately closed to the public."

Transmission of the virus from pigs to people is rare, but possible.

The county health department has asked health care providers to watch for patients presenting with respiratory symptoms and reporting exposure to swine at the fair.

Michigan's chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, advised visitors to the fair to "be alert to symptoms and take appropriate precautions."

“Anyone who develops flu‑like symptoms after possible exposure should contact their health care provider and let them know about their recent contact with pigs at the fair. Individuals who are sick should stay home until they have fully recovered," Bagdasarian said.

Still, she said, "the risk to the general public remains low."

The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said "simple hygiene practices" can help both people and animals stay healthy:



Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Avoid close contact with sick people. If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. Wait seven days after your illness started or until you have been without fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, whichever is longer.

Symptoms of variant influenza infection in people are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses, the state health department said. They may include:

