Feds renew order to keep J.H. Campbell coal plant open

The Trump administration has once again ordered the J.H. Campbell power plant in West Michigan to remain open, despite Consumers Energy’s plan to shut the plant down last year.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring a national energy emergency on his first day in office last year. After that, Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued a 90-day order for the coal-fired power plant on the shore of Lake Michigan to remain in operation. That order has been renewed every 90 days since then. The latest order was set to expire Monday, when Wright issued his 5th renewal.

The current order expires August 16.

The Trump administration argues that the power needs of new AI data centers, combined with plans to shutter coal plants across the U.S., create an energy emergency for the nation.

“This could lead to the loss of power to homes and local businesses in the areas affected by curtailments or outages, presenting a risk to public health and safety,” the latest DOE order reads.

The state of Michigan and environmental groups have sued to block the Trump administration from using its emergency powers to keep the plant open.

A federal appeals court heard arguments in that case on Friday.

“By arbitrarily declaring a false emergency, the Trump administration is forcing Michigan residents to foot the bill for an aging, expensive coal plant that was slated for responsible, cost-saving retirement,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release Friday.

The attorney general’s office said closing the plant, and replacing the power through other sources would save Michigan electricity consumers nearly $600 million.

But the Trump administration argues that it doesn’t have to wait for blackouts to use its emergency powers to keep a plant open.

Consumers Energy said in its most recent earnings statement that the additional cost of keeping the J.H. Campbell plant open reached $180 million as of March.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.