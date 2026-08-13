More Democrats turned out in the MI primary. What does this mean for November?

More than 2.5 million Michiganders turned out to vote in this year’s primary election. But there was a big gap in the number of Democrats and Republicans who voted. What should we make of the fact that so many more Democrats turned out to vote last week? Corwin Smidt, Associate Professor of Political Science at Michigan State University, joins It’s Just Politics for some answers.

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