Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 14-16)
How are we already halfway through August? The summer seems to be flying by. If you’re looking for ways to savor the last of the summer season, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely things to do, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
The Northwestern Michigan Fair
8/9-8/15 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Back to the Bricks
8/11-8/15 | All Day
Various Locations - Flint, MI
Free
Frankfort Art Fair & Collector Car Show
8/14-8/15 | All Day
Downtown - Frankfort, MI
Free
Caseville Cheeseburger Festival
8/14-8/23 | All Day
Downtown - Caseville, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Howell Melon Festival
8/13-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Howell, MI
Free
Henry Cho
8/14 | 9 p.m.
Michigan Theatre - 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
End of Summer Family Float
8/15 | 2 p.m.
Island Park - 1420 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Ani Mari Tour Kickoff
8/15 | 6:30 p.m.
North Star Lounge - 301 N Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor, MI
$20
Metro Detroit
Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox
8/14-8/16 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Birmingham Cruise Event
8/15 | All Day
South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Free
Hilary Duff
8/15 | 7 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary
J. Cole - The Fall-Off World Tour
8/16 | 8 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Av., Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Phoebe Bridgers’ The Lost Weekend Experience
8/10-8/14 | 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15
Breakaway Music Festival
8/14-8/15 | All Day
Belknap Park - 30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
A Glimpse of Africa Festival
8/15 | 2 p.m.
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Sunset Spritz: An Aperol Summer Soiree
8/15 | 5:30 p.m.
The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck - 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Driving Miss Daisy
8/6-8/16 | Times Vary
The Barn Theatre - 13351 West M-96, Augusta, MI
Prices Vary
Tour de Zoo
8/14 | 6 p.m.
Binder Park Zoo - 7400 Division Drive, Battle Creek, MI
$60
Color on the Creek
8/15 | 3 p.m.
Festival Market Square - 25 S McCamly St., Battle Creek, MI
Free
Battle Creek Caribbean Festival
8/15 | 5 p.m.
The Base Bar & Grill - 3905 W Dickman Road, Springfield, MI
$10
Lansing
Dewitt Ox Roast
8/14-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Dewitt, MI
Free
Crafting for Conservation
8/15 | All Day
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI
$20
Cap City Breaking Jam
8/15 | All Day
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI
Free
Old Town ArtFeast
8/15 | All Day
Old Town - Lansing, MI
Free
Upper Peninsula
Wild Blueberry Festival
8/14-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Paradise, MI
Free
Pasty Fest
8/14-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Calumet, MI
Free
Marquette Trail 50 Ultramarathon
8/14-8/15 | All Day
Marquette, MI
Prices vary by race
Sault Ste. Marie Riverfest
8/15 | All Day
Rotary Island Park, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Free