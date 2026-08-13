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Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 14-16)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published August 13, 2026 at 2:59 PM EDT

How are we already halfway through August? The summer seems to be flying by. If you’re looking for ways to savor the last of the summer season, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely things to do, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

The Northwestern Michigan Fair
8/9-8/15 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City, MI
Prices Vary by Event

Back to the Bricks
8/11-8/15 | All Day
Various Locations - Flint, MI
Free

Frankfort Art Fair & Collector Car Show
8/14-8/15 | All Day
Downtown - Frankfort, MI
Free

Caseville Cheeseburger Festival
8/14-8/23 | All Day
Downtown - Caseville, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Howell Melon Festival
8/13-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Howell, MI
Free

Henry Cho
8/14 | 9 p.m.
Michigan Theatre - 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

End of Summer Family Float
8/15 | 2 p.m.
Island Park - 1420 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Ani Mari Tour Kickoff
8/15 | 6:30 p.m.
North Star Lounge - 301 N Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor, MI
$20

Metro Detroit

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox
8/14-8/16 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Birmingham Cruise Event
8/15 | All Day
South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Free

Hilary Duff
8/15 | 7 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary

J. Cole - The Fall-Off World Tour
8/16 | 8 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Av., Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Phoebe Bridgers’ The Lost Weekend Experience
8/10-8/14 | 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15

Breakaway Music Festival
8/14-8/15 | All Day
Belknap Park - 30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

A Glimpse of Africa Festival
8/15 | 2 p.m.
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Sunset Spritz: An Aperol Summer Soiree
8/15 | 5:30 p.m.
The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck - 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Driving Miss Daisy
8/6-8/16 | Times Vary
The Barn Theatre - 13351 West M-96, Augusta, MI
Prices Vary

Tour de Zoo
8/14 | 6 p.m.
Binder Park Zoo - 7400 Division Drive, Battle Creek, MI
$60

Color on the Creek
8/15 | 3 p.m.
Festival Market Square - 25 S McCamly St., Battle Creek, MI
Free

Battle Creek Caribbean Festival
8/15 | 5 p.m.
The Base Bar & Grill - 3905 W Dickman Road, Springfield, MI
$10

Lansing

Dewitt Ox Roast
8/14-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Dewitt, MI
Free

Crafting for Conservation
8/15 | All Day
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI
$20

Cap City Breaking Jam
8/15 | All Day
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI
Free

Old Town ArtFeast
8/15 | All Day
Old Town - Lansing, MI
Free

Upper Peninsula

Wild Blueberry Festival
8/14-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Paradise, MI
Free

Pasty Fest
8/14-8/16 | All Day
Downtown - Calumet, MI
Free

Marquette Trail 50 Ultramarathon
8/14-8/15 | All Day
Marquette, MI
Prices vary by race

Sault Ste. Marie Riverfest
8/15 | All Day
Rotary Island Park, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Free
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Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration.
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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