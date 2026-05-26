Michigan Public and WGVU welcome Shankar Vedantam and Hidden Brain: On Stage to Grand Rapids

Hidden Brain: On Stage

Thursday, September 10, 2026

GLC Live at 20 Monroe

11 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us? This question launched the Hidden Brain podcast ten years ago. Now, Michigan Public, WGVU Public Media, and GLC Live at 20 Monroe welcome Hidden Brain: On Stage with Shankar Vedantam to Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 7 p.m.

During this live event, Shankar Vedantam, host and creator of the Hidden Brain podcast, is set to make his exclusive Midwest appearance to bring seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain to the stage, including discoveries about behavior, decision-making, perception, and connection.

Since launching the program, Hidden Brain has helped millions of listeners accomplish their goals, improve their relationships, and develop a deeper understanding of their emotions.

This Hidden Brain live event is built for everyone. Whether you’re new to the show or a longtime listener, this performance of science and storytelling will change how you think about yourself. Listen, learn, and share your own thoughts and ideas with Shankar and other fans of the show.

Public onsale begins on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 10 a.m. A limited number of tickets will be available for an exclusive meet-and-greet reception with Shankar Vedantam.

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Hidden Brain is a science podcast hosted by veteran science journalist Shankar Vedantam. Hidden Brain helps you understand your own mind — and the minds of the people around you. Routinely rated the #1 science podcast in the United States. It can be heard every Sunday at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Michigan Public.