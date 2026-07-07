The Moth Mainstage (Nov. 13, 2026)

The Moth Mainstage returns to East Lansing this fall! Join Michigan Public and Wharton Center for Performing Arts for an evening of extraordinary true stories about what happens when there's no clear path—only the courage to keep moving forward.

Storytellers will share tales of balancing without a net, trusting your gut, and taking the leap before you know where you’ll land. The Moth Mainstage features a line-up of writers, performers, and other unique national and Michigan storytellers, each with a ten-minute story to tell live.

The Moth Mainstage takes place on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Center for Performing Arts, 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI.

Public on sale begins on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10 a.m.

The Moth Radio Hour debuted in 2009 and delights audiences on more than 400 public radio stations nationwide. The Moth Radio Hour can be heard on Michigan Public each Saturday at 12:00 noon and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.