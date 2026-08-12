Flint's police chief insists "downtown is safe" despite recent surge in gun violence

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected in downtown Flint later this week for a classic car show, just as the city’s police department is responding to a surge in gun violence.

Since Saturday, three people have died and others have been injured in shootings around the city. On Saturday night, one person was killed in the heart of Flint’s downtown an hour after a music festival ended.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green told reporters on Wednesday that security will be stepped up before the annual Back to the Bricks car show this week. Green said there will be local, state and federal law enforcement officers there to ensure public safety.

“Downtown is safe. We’ve had some incidents, but those things we deal with as they come,” Green told reporters. “I’m confident to say that Back to the Bricks will be a very safe environment. People can relax, have a good time and enjoy the event.”

August is a busy time in downtown Flint with several events planned, including the annual Crim Festival of Races, which brings thousands of runners to the Vehicle City.

Since the start of 2026, 25 people have died violently in Flint.

Chief Green said the recent surge in deadly violence in the city has been “targeted,” happening after fights between individuals escalated. He insisted these have not been “random” incidents.

An arrest has been made in Saturday’s deadly shooting downtown. The investigation into the shooting deaths of two teenagers Monday evening continues.

Despite the recent uptick, Flint’s homicide rate this year is still slightly behind last year’s pace.