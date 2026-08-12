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More Democrats turned out in the MI primary. What does this mean for November?

Michigan Public | By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published August 12, 2026 at 12:35 PM EDT
A monochromatic photo of a voting booth is in the background. The only items in color are the actual voting booths. In the bottom left corner is a semi-opaque circle with the words "Primary turnout" in white. In the top right corner is the It's Just Politics logo.
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

More than 2.5 million Michiganders turned out to vote in this year’s primary election. But there was a big gap in the number of Democrats and Republicans who voted. What should we make of the fact that so many more Democrats turned out to vote last week? Corwin Smidt, Associate Professor of Political Science at Michigan State University, joins It’s Just Politics for some answers.

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Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionelectionElectionselection results
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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