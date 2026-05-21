Eastern Market - Saturday, 6/27/2026
Eastern Market - Saturday, 6/27/2026
Michigan Public is going on a farmers market tour this summer! We'll be attending markets around the state all summer long.
As part of our tour, we'll be stopping by Eastern Market in Detroit on Saturday, June 27th from 7AM - 4PM.
Stop by and get some merchandise, meet our staff, win some prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public. See you there!
Eastern Market
07:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
Eastern Market
2934 Russell StDetroit, Michigan 48207