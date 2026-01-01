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Flint Farmers Market - Saturday, 6/6/2026

Flint Farmers Market - Saturday, 6/6/2026

Michigan Public is going on a farmers market tour this summer! We'll be attending markets around the state all summer long.

Our second stop of the summer is the Flint Farmers Market. We will be there on Saturday, June 6th from 9AM - 5PM.

Stop by and get some merchandise, meet our staff, win some prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public. See you there!

Flint Farmers Market
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
Flint Farmers Market
300 E 1st St
Flint, Michigan 48502