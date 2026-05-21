Royal Oak Farmers Market - Saturday, 8/22/2026
Royal Oak Farmers Market - Saturday, 8/22/2026
Michigan Public is going on a farmers market tour this summer! We'll be attending markets around the state all summer long.
We will be stopping at the Royal Oak Farmers Market on Sunday, August 22nd, from 7AM - 1PM.
Stop by and get some merchandise, meet our staff, win some prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public. See you there!
Royal Oak Farmers Market
07:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
Royal Oak Farmers Market
316 E 11 Mile RdRoyal Oak, Michigan 48067