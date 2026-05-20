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Ann Arbor Farmers Market - Saturday, 5/30/36

Ann Arbor Farmers Market - Saturday, 5/30/36

Michigan Public is going on a farmers market tour this summer! We'll be attending markets around the state all summer long.

Our first stop of the summer is the Ann Arbor Farmers Market. We will be there on Saturday, May 30th from 7AM - 3PM.

Stop by and get some merchandise, meet our staff, win some prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public. You may even meet April Baer and Rebecca Hector! See you there!

Ann Arbor Farmers Market
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
Ann Arbor Farmers Market
315 Detroit St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104