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East Lansing Farmers Market - Sunday, 7/12/2026

East Lansing Farmers Market - Sunday, 7/12/2026

Michigan Public is going on a farmers market tour this summer! We'll be attending markets around the state all summer long.

We will be stopping at the East Lansing Farmers Market on Sunday, July 12th, from 10AM - 2PM.

Stop by and get some merchandise, meet our staff, win some prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public. See you there!

East Lansing Farmers Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
East Lansing Farmers Market
280 Valley Ct
East Lansing, Michigan 48823