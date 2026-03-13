© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Sunshine week

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published March 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Panel 1: Two Michigan political figures labeled “Hall” and “Whitmer” stand on a mountain before a bearded guru sitting cross-legged on a rock. They say, “Oh great guru — we have climbed this mountain to seek your counsel. We are both concerned about our political legacies, but we agree on very little. Tell us what to do!” Panel 2: The guru replies, “Oh, that’s easy — pass laws that ensure government transparency. I will tell everyone that is your plan!” Hall and Whitmer look alarmed. Panel 3: The two politicians kick the guru off the mountain, shouting “Boot!” as he falls and yells “Ahhh!” Panel 4: Hall and Whitmer walk away quietly. One says, “Let’s just keep this our little secret.” The other responds, “Deal.” A graphic reads “Sunshine Week, March 15–21, 2026.” The cartoon is signed ©2026 Auchter with the websites auchtoon.com and MichiganPublic.org.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

Michigan is near (if not at) the bottom of ranking for transparency in state governments. Yes, there are seemingly larger issues in the world at the moment, but with Sunshine Week coming up next week, it felt appropriate.

Sunshine Week is a nonpartisan collaboration among groups in the journalism, civic, education, government, and private sectors that shines a light on the importance of public records and open government. If you want to affect positive change, I encourage you to join them in making sure public information is public. Stop shaking your tiny, angry fists at the so-called "the mainstream media" — help make it easier for journalists to accurately report what's going on.

When she was first elected in 2018, Governor Whitmer made some very specific promises about just that. Now in her 8th year, she has not come near to delivering on formalizing open access to information for Michigan state government, such as expanding Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to her office.

House Speaker Matt Hall is newer to the game, but more audacious in flaunting his contempt for transparency — last year he proclaimed that he's "not doing FOIA" for the time being, preferring his own "HEAT" (Hall Ethics, Accountability, and Transparency) plan instead. Good lord. A politician devising his own plan for accountability — that's about as red flaggy as it gets!

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterGovernor WhitmerSunshine WeekMatt Hall
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
