Michigan considering requiring literacy training for elementary school teachers

Michigan elementary school teachers may be required to complete comprehensive literacy training under new bipartisan legislation.

House bill 5697 , sponsored by Rep. Nancy DeBoer (R-Holland), was discussed in a Michigan House Education and Workforce Committee meeting this Wednesday. The bill would mandate certified K-5 educators, support staff, and administrators complete science of reading training by the 2029-2030 school year.

“I believe reading issues are contributing to chronic absenteeism, causing students to drop out, causing or worsening student mental health issues, contributing to educators leaving the profession, and a factor in poor math and science scores,” DeBoer said at the meeting.

DeBoer said the legislation would:



Require the Michigan Department of Education to approve a single provider to offer professional learning.

Ensure the training gives educators the necessary knowledge to determine why some students struggle with reading, writing, spelling, and language.

Give educators tools to implement effective reading and spelling instruction supported by scientifically-based research.

Requires the legislature to annually appropriate funding sufficient to comply with the requirements of the mandate.

State Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said the provider Lexia LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) would be used for training teachers.

“So far, we have about 6,300 teachers that are trained K-5, and we have 5,600 that are currently taking the class and are enrolled,” Maleyko said. He said there’s about 44,000 teachers statewide who would need to be trained under the mandate.

“It's a two-year program, so it is a lot of work on behalf of the teachers, but we know other states have seen effectiveness with this training,” Maleyko continued.

Some Michigan lawmakers expressed concern about getting funding for the training. They worried the mandate might put additional stress on teachers and subs.

“Teachers have families. They may have to go home, see their children, pick them up from daycare, whatever it may be,” State Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth) said. “In some cases, if they're not being compensated enough, they might be going to another job.”

Maleyko said he’s working with districts to determine when teachers would complete the training, whether it be during the day with district approved release time or after hours with additional compensation.

Maleyko said it’s too early to determine if literacy scores are improving under teachers who have completed the training, but data on the results would be collected.

“I don’t want this to wait for another budget season,” DeBoer said. “How the legislature acts on improving reading will have a profound effect on children’s lives, the public education system, and our economy. We can do better.”