Reports of an “active shooter” at a West Bloomfield synagogue

This is a developing story.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Police are responding to reports of an “active shooter” at a synagogue outside Detroit, where smoke is billowing from the roof.

WDIV-TV reports that a truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on Thursday. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that the suspect was dead. He said a security guard at the synagogue was also injured.

Corey Williams/AP / AP People gather near Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities were clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police.

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members, according to its website. It has an early childhood education center and offers educational programs for families and adults.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”