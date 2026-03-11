Michigan-based medical equipment company Stryker says cyberattack disrupted its global networks

Wikimedia Commons The Stryker world headquarters is in Portage, Michigan.

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker, a major U.S. medical equipment company based in Portage, Michigan, said a cyberattack disrupted its global networks Wednesday.

“We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems,” Stryker said in a statement on its website.

The logo of Handala, a hacking group linked to Iran, has appeared on company login pages, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Stryker's statement said the cyberattack hit its Microsoft programs. Emails seeking additional information were not immediately answered.

Stryker makes a variety of medical products, from artificial joints to hospital beds. It had revenue of more than $25 billion in 2025. The company says it has 56,000 employees around the world.

Alexander Leslie, a senior adviser at Recorded Future, a global threat intelligence company, said what's notable is the “escalation in target choice and effect.”

Attacking a high-profile U.S. health care manufacturer “is exactly the kind of pressure point that creates outsized strategic and political ripple effects,” Leslie told The Associated Press.