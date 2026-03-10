Michigan Senate committee considers legislation to establish state’s first uniform septic code

Michigan’s Senate Natural Resources and Agriculture Committee recently heard testimony on legislation that would establish uniform septic tank rules across the state.

Senate Bill 771 is sponsored by Senator Sam Singh (D-Lansing). “Right now, Michigan is the only state in the entire country that doesn't have a statewide septic code,” Singh said during the committee meeting last week. He said counties manage the implementation of their local codes, but many don’t have a regular inspection process.

Lawmakers in the past have tried, and failed, to establish a uniform code.

The legislation now under consideration would create a statewide database so people know where septic systems exist throughout the state and would require periodic septic tank evaluations.

If passed, the bill would also require the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to create statewide standards on septic systems within three years.

In a letter voicing support for the bill, the Michigan Environmental Council said not having an evaluation system is “problematic” because many of the state’s septic systems were installed before the 1970s and are now past their intended lifespans.

"There is no doubt that leaking and failing septic systems are impacting our environment and pose a threat to public health," the council said.

In a letter opposing the bill, the Michigan Association of Counties said it wants a reliable, dedicated fund for septic system repairs so financial hardship isn’t put on low and fixed income homeowners.

The group said the legislation also risks overburdening local health departments. The bill "assigns substantial new responsibilities without guaranteeing ongoing state funding," the association said.

Singh said the goal of the legislation is to safeguard public health and protect the state of Michigan’s lakes, rivers, and groundwater from fecal contamination. E. coli levels have exceeded the maximum amount allowed in surface waters in roughly more than half of the state’s rivers and streams.

“The fact that we have systems that are already in disrepair, that are already putting waste into our rivers, into our lakes, is something we should not stand for,” Singh said.

“We should make a strong point of trying to get something done, because the inaction of the last 40 years could continue to be the inaction for decades to come if we don't do something in this moment of time.”

After hearing testimony, the Senate committee will discuss the bill and decide whether to send it to the full Senate for a vote.