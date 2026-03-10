2 Michigan Supreme Court justices announce reelection campaigns

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justices Megan Cavanagh and Justice Noah Hood announced Monday that they will seek reelection in November.

Cavanagh and Hood are the two justices whose terms expire at the end of this year.

Cavanagh was elected to the high court in 2018 and was unanimously selected by her colleagues to serve as chief justice in 2025. She also serves as the Supreme Court Liaison to Tribal Courts, the Michigan Judicial Council, the Michigan State Bar Foundation, and Judicial Security, according to a joint press release issued by her and Hood's campaigns.

Hood was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in May 2025 to replace former Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement, who left the bench to become president of the National Center for State Courts. He's running for his first full eight-year term.

Both Cavanagh and Hood were nominated by the Democratic Party, which now has a 6-1 majority on the state's high court.

Supreme Court candidates in Michigan are nominated at political party conventions, but they are officially nonpartisan on the general election ballot.

Cavanagh said she's running to stay on the court because her "commitment to justice is ongoing."

“From improving outcomes for children and families to ensuring our justice system treats every person fairly, I remain committed to making sure the system works for everyone," Cavanagh said.

Hood said he wants to "continue working toward a justice system that is fair and accessible for everyone who comes before it.”

The lone Republican-nominated justice on the court, Brian Zahra, is up for election again in 2030.

This year's general election is November 3.