© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Constitutional rights

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published March 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Panel 1: A man passionately declares, “This is the United States of America, and in this country gun owners have constitutional rights that should never be limited by restrictive fees or bureaucratic regulations designed to suppress those rights!” A woman next to him responds approvingly, “That’s great — really great…” Panel 2: The woman puts an arm around the man and says, “Just replace ‘gun owners’ with ‘voters’ and I’m 100% on board with you!” The man looks confused and uncertain.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

We live in difficult, challenging times. Our nation is again at war. (Wait. What's that? Oh, sorry: Our nation is again at major combat operations.) Closer to home, Michigan faces continued economic uncertainties. Affordability is a growing crisis. Reading scores for our children are abysmal. The calendar tells us winter is almost over, but we all know it isn't.

But there is hope. From out of this somber backdrop, three brave heroes, Michigan State Representatives Joseph Fox (R-Fremont), James DeSana (R-Carleton), and Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Township) — men of action! — stepped forward this week and ... introduced legislation to repeal the state's concealed pistol permit law so residents can carry a handgun without any identification showing they're permitted to do so.

So, no more worries about jobs, budgets, healthcare, education — obviously not priorities. These guys are focused on cutting back on safety and accountability. Profiles in courage.

Sarcasm aside, in 2024, an estimated 1,200 people died from firearm-related injuries in Michigan. Meanwhile, a comprehensive post-election review by the Michigan Secretary of State found that only 0.00028% of the 5.7 million votes cast in 2024 were potentially ineligible (approximately 15–16 votes statewide).

Sensible gun laws are a solution for a problem. Voter suppression efforts like the SAVE Act are a solution looking for a problem.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterconcealed weapons permitfirearms
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Panel 1: Donald Trump holds a giant wooden plank labeled “TARIFFS” and says, “I’m gonna use these boards to build you up! All the winning — like nobody has ever seen!” A worker wearing a hard hat and vest labeled “U.S. Manufacturing” smiles and says, “That’s great! I—” Panel 2: Trump swings the board and hits the worker hard. Sound effect: THUNK! Trump says, “First, I’ll swing them to 150%.” Panel 3: The worker, dazed, is hit again as Trump says, “I guess I’ll swing them back to, um, 30%.” Sound effect: SMACK! Panel 4: Trump adds, “Now add aluminum, steel, and copper.” The board hits again with a CLUNK! Panel 5: Trump yells, “Give me Greenland or else!” The board slams into the worker’s face again with a KA-POW! Panel 6: Trump, holding the bloodied plank, says, “Lookit this guy— so much winning he gotta take a rest!” The battered worker lies motionless off-screen.
    Opinion
    Auchter's Art: Tariff Board
    John Auchter
    It will help if readers are familiar with slapstick movies from the early 1900s — Buster Keaton, Laurel & Hardy, Three Stooges, and the like. Specifically the classic bit with a guy carrying a long board on his shoulder and — as he navigates safely through a construction site — unknowingly and repeatedly clobbering people with the back end of the board.
  • A four panel cartoon with the first panel 1: A Republican elephant figure wearing a “GOP” badge says enthusiastically, “Good news! As part of $38.3 billion in new federal spending, your government is going to develop a detention center in Romulus, Michigan!” A shocked citizen raises their hands and says, “Wait, wait, wait, wait!” Panel 2: The citizen angrily responds, “You’ve been telling me for years there’s no money for healthcare, education, transportation, energy infrastructure, food — but now there’s plenty for a concentration camp?!” The GOP elephant looks defensive. Panel 3: The elephant replies, “Look, you gotta understand — government spending is good! It creates jobs! It stimulates the economy! Deficit spending helps pick winners in the marketplace of… of the…” trailing off awkwardly. Panel 4: The citizen yells, “Who are you anymore?!” The elephant, looking lost, replies softly, “I… I don’t know…”
    Opinion
    Auchter's Art: Who are you anymore?
    John Auchter
    It's natural for political parties to evolve. Over the course of time, they adjust to meet the realities of their current era. A century ago, the Democratic Party was primarily a combination of Jim Crow southerners and working-class northerners. Sixty years later it started shifting more toward the party of minorities and women. And today, it's the neurotic, often self-defeating mishmash that we all know.
  • A four-panel political cartoon titled “How to Avoid Repeating the Recent International Crisis.” Panel 1: Air Force One lands in a snowy area. A staffer says, “Look sir — a frozen wasteland.” Donald Trump replies, “Oooo! Mine! All mine!” The caption reads: “Step 1: Fly Trump to the U.P. and tell him it’s Greenland.” Panel 2: Two locals in plaid offer Trump a pasty, saying, “Yah, hey dare. You guys wanna pasty, eh?” A staffer says, “They are awarding you a peace prize, sir.” The caption reads: “Step 2: Have him meet the ‘natives.’” Panel 3: A car drives by a mine. The staffer says, “See? We’re already exploiting the land.” Trump replies, “And the workers — can we exploit them, too?” The staffer says, “As you wish, sir.” Caption: “Step 3: Drive him by an iron ore mine.” Panel 4: The same plane scene repeats from panel 1. The staffer says, “Look sir — a frozen wasteland.” Trump says, “Oooo! Mine! All mine!” Caption: “Step 4: Repeat, but this time call it Iceland. (He doesn’t seem to be clear on the difference.)”
    Opinion
    Auchter's Art: International Crisis
    John Auchter
    Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a lot similarities to Greenland: It's way up north, not easily accessible, and often described as "arctic."