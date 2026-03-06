Auchter's Art: Constitutional rights

We live in difficult, challenging times. Our nation is again at war. (Wait. What's that? Oh, sorry: Our nation is again at major combat operations.) Closer to home, Michigan faces continued economic uncertainties. Affordability is a growing crisis. Reading scores for our children are abysmal. The calendar tells us winter is almost over, but we all know it isn't.

But there is hope. From out of this somber backdrop, three brave heroes, Michigan State Representatives Joseph Fox (R-Fremont), James DeSana (R-Carleton), and Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Township) — men of action! — stepped forward this week and ... introduced legislation to repeal the state's concealed pistol permit law so residents can carry a handgun without any identification showing they're permitted to do so.

So, no more worries about jobs, budgets, healthcare, education — obviously not priorities. These guys are focused on cutting back on safety and accountability. Profiles in courage.

Sarcasm aside, in 2024, an estimated 1,200 people died from firearm-related injuries in Michigan. Meanwhile, a comprehensive post-election review by the Michigan Secretary of State found that only 0.00028% of the 5.7 million votes cast in 2024 were potentially ineligible (approximately 15–16 votes statewide).

Sensible gun laws are a solution for a problem. Voter suppression efforts like the SAVE Act are a solution looking for a problem.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.