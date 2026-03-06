Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore reaches plea deal to resolve home invasion case

© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, center, appears in the courtroom, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore pleaded no contest Friday to two misdemeanors in a criminal case that arose immediately after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant.

The deal was struck on the same day that a judge planned to hear a challenge to Moore’s arrest in December on three charges, including felony home invasion.

Those charges were dropped in exchange for Moore pleading no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device.

In dismissing Moore, the university cited an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Assistant prosecutor Katie Rezmierski said the woman ended the affair a few days before Moore’s firing and cooperated with the school’s investigation.

Shortly after losing his job, Moore confronted the woman and blamed her for his dismissal, even threatening to kill himself with butter knives in her apartment, authorities said.

The University of Michigan owns Michigan Public's broadcast license.

