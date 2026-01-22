© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Sherrone Moore is returning to court in case related to his firing as Michigan football coach

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:38 AM EST
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore wears a jacket and hat with Michigan colors and branding. Behind him, out of focus, players follow him off the field after an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Al Goldis
/
AP
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field following an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The university fired Moore on Dec. 10, 2025 for an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is returning to court for the first time since being charged with vengeful acts against a woman shortly after he was fired for having a relationship with her.

Moore, 39, faces three charges, including felony home invasion and stalking. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and must wear a tracking device while free on bond.

A judge in the Ann Arbor area set a hearing for Thursday to get an update on the case, six weeks after Moore was fired and arrested. The next step would be to schedule another hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to order a trial on the felony charge.

Moore went inside the woman's apartment on Dec. 10 and blamed her for losing his job that day, even grabbing butter knives and kitchen scissors and threatening to kill himself, according to authorities.

“My blood is on your hands," Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski has quoted Moore as telling the woman, who was a football staff member.

Rezmierski said the woman had told school officials about their relationship. Moore was fired for the relationship and lying during the university's investigation. Kyle Whittingham, who coached Utah for two decades, is the new Michigan coach.

Moore coached the Wolverines for two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who won a national championship before quitting to become coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
