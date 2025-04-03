Michigan election review finds 16 non-citizens likely voted in November 2024 presidential election

A review by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson finds that 16 non-citizens likely cast ballots in the November presidential election in Michigan. That's about 0.00028% of the roughly 5.7 million votes cast in the election.

Benson said it confirms many studies that show that voting by non-citizens in Michigan and the U.S. is very rare.

Of the 16 non-citizens who likely voted in the election, 13 were referred to the state Attorney General's office, according to a spokesperson with Benson's office; one is already facing charges, and one died shortly after the election. The secretary of state's office is still investigating one person for other possible election fraud.

Benson said non-citizens voting is a serious issue, but it should be addressed "with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer."

She said the tiny fraction of potential cases in Michigan do not justify proposed laws to require showing proof of citizenship in order to register to vote, as that would block tens of thousands of U.S. citizens in the state who don't have ready access to that documentation from voting in future elections.

Benson said she is working with state lawmakers on bills to improve election security while protecting the ability of eligible citizens to vote.