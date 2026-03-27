Auchter's Art: foreign wars

Every week, I try to settle on a topic specific to Michigan. There certainly never is a lack of topics — especially in an election year — worthy of debate and discussion. Others are more just observations. For example, could the camera possibly pull in any tighter on those Perry Johnson ads?

But as it turns out, there's a war going on. Actually, multiple ones. And if you are listening to the rhetoric coming out the Trump administration, there are more coming.

So even though I couldn't come up with an angle on the Iran War specific to our state, I felt an overwhelming need to comment on it. And in case my point isn't obvious, I'll spell it out: We as a country appear to be completely incapable of learning lessons from our history.