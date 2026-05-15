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Auchter's Art: Saying the quiet part out loud

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Editorial cartoon in four panels featuring cartoon donkey and elephant figures labeled "Dems" and "GOP" representing the two political parties. In the first panel, the donkey tells the elephant that Secretary of State Benson has created a "firewall" so that as a candidate for governor she will have no direct influence over the election. In the second panel, the elephant rejects this, saying it "still reeks of political bias and cannot be trusted," and the donkey asks what the elephant suggests. In the third panel, the elephant grins and proposes having the U.S. Department of Justice oversee Michigan elections, boasting "they do whatever I tell them to do." In the fourth panel, the donkey asks, "You just go ahead and say the quiet parts out loud now, don't you?" The elephant replies, "Or the U.S. Supreme Court — I totally own them, too!"
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Still, all voters are right to ask questions. Benson is a Democrat, and some Republican gubernatorial candidates have voiced their concerns. But understand, in 2019 then SOS Ruth Johnson ran as a candidate and won a race for state Senate. Was there a problem with that?

The current Secretary of State (SOS) in Michigan, Jocelyn Benson, is also a candidate for governor in the upcoming election here in Michigan. Of course, one of the duties of the SOS is managing elections, and this raises some questions.

To get ahead of those questions, Benson has outlined an "election oversight conflict of interest policy" or the catchier "firewall policy." It specifies that Michigan elections are administered by local clerks, and state-level functions are carried out by nonpartisan civil servants in the Bureau of Elections. Benson’s conflict of interest policy largely involves the bureau keeping its work private from Benson until decisions have been finalized.

Still, all voters are right to ask questions. Benson is a Democrat, and some Republican gubernatorial candidates have voiced their concerns. But understand, in 2019 then-SOS Ruth Johnson ran as a candidate and won a race for state Senate. Was there a problem with that?

And if the concern is untoward political bias, suggesting that the U.S. Department of Justice should run Michigan elections (as candidate Aric Nesbitt has) may not be the high horse you want to be riding.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterJocelyn Bensonsecretary of state
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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