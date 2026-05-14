© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Livingston County GOP removes four members of Brighton Board of Education from party

Michigan Public | By Anna Busse
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT
A collage of three images. The image on the left is of a row of lockers, leading to an exit door. The image in the middle is of an old fire alarm and the image on the right is of a torn piece of an outdoor running track.
Bond proposal images from Plainwell Community Schools, Lake Fenton Community Schools and Roscommon Area Public Schools. Collage by Adam Yahya Rayes
/
Michigan Public
Districts ask voters to approve bonds so they can do things like build or remodel buildings, increase security and replace aging infrastructure.

Four members of the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education were kicked out of Livingston County’s Republican Party (LCRP) this week. They received an email on Monday, May 11 telling them the party’s executive committee unanimously voted to revoke their membership.

The Livingston GOP didn’t give a reason for the removal. But it follows the school board members' support of the unsuccessful $156 million school bond the week before.

The bond was rejected on May 5. It would have addressed safety, classroom updates, and the replacement of old building systems in schools across the county.

Jennifer Marks is one of the school board members who was removed from the party.

“There have been other bonds in Livingston County with members from the Livingston County Republican Party on those boards,” she said. “And to my knowledge, there's never been this type of attack or removal from the party following that.”

She said the goal of the bond was to meet the needs of the students and community, and there wasn’t any ill intention behind it. “I would say going out for a bond is exactly what you would do in order to hear a community's voice,” Marks said.

Marks said the board’s made up of volunteers who do their best to keep the district moving forward.

Roger Myers is the president of the Brighton school board. He said he was “excommunicated by the LCRP for placing a bond on the ballot."

“On its face, the idea of a political party taking such punitive action as retribution for simply putting a bond on the ballot for voters to decide is alarming and completely antithetical to the "open tent" the LCRP claims to be,” Myers said in a statement.

Myers said that a former Brighton school board member, John Conely, serves on the LCRP executive committee. According to Myers, he and another former board member, Bill Trombley, led the Vote No campaign against the school bond.

Alicia Urbain is another board member who was removed from the party.

“I look forward to continue to put kids first regardless of party, to work to improve literacy rates in our community, and to work to elect Republicans in Livingston Co.,” she said in an emailed statement.

Katie Tierney, the fourth BAS board member whose county Republican Party membership was revoked, said her focus hasn’t changed.

“I will continue working to move our district forward in a positive direction by supporting students, staff, and the community through thoughtful, fiscally responsible decision-making centered around what is best for kids,” she said in a statement.

“I fully acknowledge that many residents who voted no have very personal reasons for their vote, and I completely respect their decisions,” Myers said. “But when the outcome of this or any future bond are impacted by smear or disinformation campaigns to stoke fragile egos and advance personal agendas, the real losers are the kids, and that's the real shame.”

The Livingston County Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment.
Tags
Politics & Government Michigan PublicbrightongopLivingston Countyschool bondsboard of education
Anna Busse
Anna Busse is a Newsroom Intern for Michigan Public.
See stories by Anna Busse
We need your support donation button
Related Content