Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 15 - 17)

We're finally getting some summer weather in Michigan this weekend! If you need some ideas to get you outside in the warmth and sunshine, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

The Grand Haven Kite Festival

5/16-5/17 | All Day

Grand Haven State Park - 1001 S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI

Free

The Petosky Stone Festival

5/16 | All Day

Barnes Park Campground - 12298 Barnes Park Road, Eastport, MI

Free

National Morel Mushroom Festival

5/14-5/17 | All Day

Downtown - Boyne City, MI

Free

World Expo of Beer

5/15-5/16 | Times Vary

Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI

$34

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Huron River Day

5/16 | 12 p.m.

Riverside Park - 1000 Canal Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Cinetopia

5/13-5/17 | Times Vary

Michigan Theatre 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$150

A2SF Annual Fundraiser

5/15 | 7 p.m.

HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor Cars & Coffee

5/16 | 7:30 a.m.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse - 2501 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Carryout Book Discussion with Hasan Dudar & Beenish Ahmed

5/16 | 5 p.m.

27th Letter Books - 3546 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI

Free

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays

5/15-5/17 | Times Vary

Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Flower Day

5/17 | All Day

Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI

Free

Spring Concert Over the Cove with Vanessa Carr

5/15 | 7 p.m.

Edsel & Eleanor Ford House - 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores, MI

$75

Grand Rapids

Michigan Cider Week

5/10-5/17 | All Day

Downtown - Grand Rapids

Free

WestFest

5/15-5/17 | All Day

John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI

$32.75

Lionel Richie - Acrisure Amphitheater Grand Opening

5/15 | 7:30 p.m.

Acrisure Ampitheater - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Farmgirl Flea Market

5/15-5/16 | Times Vary

Hudsonville Fairgrounds - 5235 Park Avenue, Hudsonville, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Oshtemo Cruise-In & Auto Show

5/17 | 2 p.m.

Flesher Field - 3664 9th Street S, Kalamazoo, MI

$23.18

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Super Show

5/16-5/17 | 10 a.m.

Kalamazoo Country Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical

5/15-5/17 | 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Storybook Walk: The Magpie and the Turtle

5/15-5/17 | All Day

W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary - 12684 East C Avenue, Augusta, MI

$6 (or free for members)

Lansing

East Lansing Art Festival

5/16-5/17 | All Day

Downtown - East Lansing, MI

Free

Ignition Maker Fest

5/16 | 11 a.m.

R.E. Olds Transportation Museum - 240 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

Free

The Shark is Broken

5/14-5/17 | Times Vary

Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

$20