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Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 15 - 17)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published May 14, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT

We're finally getting some summer weather in Michigan this weekend! If you need some ideas to get you outside in the warmth and sunshine, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

The Grand Haven Kite Festival
5/16-5/17 | All Day
Grand Haven State Park - 1001 S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI
Free

The Petosky Stone Festival
5/16 | All Day
Barnes Park Campground - 12298 Barnes Park Road, Eastport, MI
Free

National Morel Mushroom Festival
5/14-5/17 | All Day
Downtown - Boyne City, MI
Free

World Expo of Beer
5/15-5/16 | Times Vary
Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI
$34

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Huron River Day
5/16 | 12 p.m.
Riverside Park - 1000 Canal Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Cinetopia
5/13-5/17 | Times Vary
Michigan Theatre 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$150

A2SF Annual Fundraiser
5/15 | 7 p.m.
HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Ann Arbor Cars & Coffee
5/16 | 7:30 a.m.
Zingerman’s Roadhouse - 2501 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Carryout Book Discussion with Hasan Dudar & Beenish Ahmed
5/16 | 5 p.m.
27th Letter Books - 3546 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Free

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays
5/15-5/17 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Flower Day
5/17 | All Day
Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI
Free

Spring Concert Over the Cove with Vanessa Carr
5/15 | 7 p.m.
Edsel & Eleanor Ford House - 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
$75

Grand Rapids

Michigan Cider Week
5/10-5/17 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids
Free

WestFest
5/15-5/17 | All Day
John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
$32.75

Lionel Richie - Acrisure Amphitheater Grand Opening
5/15 | 7:30 p.m.
Acrisure Ampitheater - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Farmgirl Flea Market
5/15-5/16 | Times Vary
Hudsonville Fairgrounds - 5235 Park Avenue, Hudsonville, MI
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Oshtemo Cruise-In & Auto Show
5/17 | 2 p.m.
Flesher Field - 3664 9th Street S, Kalamazoo, MI
$23.18

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Super Show
5/16-5/17 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo Country Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical
5/15-5/17 | 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Storybook Walk: The Magpie and the Turtle
5/15-5/17 | All Day
W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary - 12684 East C Avenue, Augusta, MI
$6 (or free for members)

Lansing

East Lansing Art Festival
5/16-5/17 | All Day
Downtown - East Lansing, MI
Free

Ignition Maker Fest
5/16 | 11 a.m.
R.E. Olds Transportation Museum - 240 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
Free

The Shark is Broken
5/14-5/17 | Times Vary
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$20

517 Restaurant Week
5/9-5/17 | All Day
Downtown - Lansing, MI
Free
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Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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