Auchter's Art: Keep focused

I realize that Michigan Speaker of the House, Matt Hall, is a Republican, that the President of the United States is a Republican, and that the Republican Party has succumbed to a complete mind meld with President Trump. So it's no surprise that Hall has been leading efforts to kneecap renewable energy here in Michigan just as Trump has been actively doing the same at a national level.

And yet, I'm still exasperated. With gas currently heading toward $5/gallon, it seems particularly ill-timed to be looking for ways to limit our energy options. Especially because renewables (and especially wind and solar) are viable, low-cost sources of electricity now with great potential for technology and scaling to lower costs in the future. So even if you don't believe in climate change (or science in general), the economics are enough to win the argument.

Michigan has a lot of challenges that need our attention — stagnant wages, poor quality healthcare, dismal education performance, the Pistons teetering on the edge of playoff elimination. Limiting our energy options should hardly be considered a priority.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.