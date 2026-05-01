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Auchter's Art: Keep focused

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Panel 1: A man labeled “Hall” announces, “Good news, Michiganders! Michigan House Republicans are advancing legislation to eliminate clean energy standards!” Two people react with alarm, saying, “What?!” and “No!” Panel 2: The two citizens respond, “Why are you messing with that? We’ve got more immediate issues.” and “Education, healthcare, wages — keep focused on what will save us from further decline!” Panel 3: Hall replies, “You’re right! We need decisive action to protect ourselves and secure our future!” The citizens agree, saying, “Yes! That’s it!” Panel 4: Hall claps and says, “We’ll build a ballroom!” The citizens shout back angrily, “No!!!”
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
With gas currently heading toward $5/gallon, it seems particularly ill-timed to be looking for ways to limit our energy options. Especially because renewables (and especially wind and solar) are viable, low-cost sources of electricity now with great potential for technology and scaling to lower costs in the future. So even if you don't believe in climate change (or science in general), the economics are enough to win the argument.

I realize that Michigan Speaker of the House, Matt Hall, is a Republican, that the President of the United States is a Republican, and that the Republican Party has succumbed to a complete mind meld with President Trump. So it's no surprise that Hall has been leading efforts to kneecap renewable energy here in Michigan just as Trump has been actively doing the same at a national level.

And yet, I'm still exasperated. With gas currently heading toward $5/gallon, it seems particularly ill-timed to be looking for ways to limit our energy options. Especially because renewables (and especially wind and solar) are viable, low-cost sources of electricity now with great potential for technology and scaling to lower costs in the future. So even if you don't believe in climate change (or science in general), the economics are enough to win the argument.

Michigan has a lot of challenges that need our attention — stagnant wages, poor quality healthcare, dismal education performance, the Pistons teetering on the edge of playoff elimination. Limiting our energy options should hardly be considered a priority.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterMatt HallRepublican PartyPresident TrumpMichigan gas prices
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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