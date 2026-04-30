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Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 1 - 3)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT

May is upon us! It's time to celebrate the spring weather we've waited so long for. To help you do so, Michigan Public has gathered some of our favorite events to get you out of the house! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Fort Mackinac Opening Day
5/1 | 9 a.m.
Fort Mackinac - 7127 Huron Road, Mackinac Island, MI
$17.50

Fresh Coast Film Festival
4/30-5/3 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City, MI
Prices Vary by Day and Activity

Tulip Time Festival
5/1-5/10 | All Day
Downtown - Holland, MI
Prices Vary by Event

Gazillion Bubble Show
5/2 | 2 & 7 p.m.
FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Comedian: Jackie Flynn
5/1-5/2 | Times Vary
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S $th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI
$25.32

Late Night Chelsea
5/1 | 6 p.m.
Downtown - Chelsea, MI
Free

Animal Farm, A Fairy Story
5/1 | 7 p.m.
Dreamland Theatre - 26 N Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI
$15

Singin’ In The Rain, Musical
4/30-5/3 | Times Vary
Dexter Center for Performing Art - 2200 N Parker Road, Dexter, MI
$16.75

Metro Detroit

Davisburg Antique Festival
5/2-5/3 | All Day
12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI
Free

Hamilton
4/29-5/17 | Times Vary
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Dvořák’s New World Symphony
4/30-5/2 | 8 p.m.
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Detroit Tigers vs Texas Rangers
5/1-5/3 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Pickle Palooza
5/2 | 5 p.m.
LMCU Ballpark - 4500 W River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI
Prices Vary

Dog Man The Musical
5/3 | 4 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Roll’N Out Food Truck Festival
5/2 | 11 a.m.
250 Seward Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Nature Markers Market
5/2 | All Day
Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge (Opening Weekend)
5/1-5/31 | All Day
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free

May Art Hop
5/1 | 5 p.m.
359 S Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical
5/1-5/17 | 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Portage Farmers Market
5/3 | All Day
7900 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI
Free

Lansing

Potters’ Guild Sale
4/20-5/2 | All Day
All Saints Episcopal Church - 800 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
Free

Lansing Lugnuts vs Dayton
4/29-5/3 | Times Vary
Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Little Women
5/1-5/3 | Times Vary
East Lansing Hannah Community Center - 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
$12

Water Lilies and Willows: Brunch Paint & Sip
5/2 | 12 p.m.
Lansing Brewing Company - 518 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
$38
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Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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