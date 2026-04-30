Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 1 - 3)

May is upon us! It's time to celebrate the spring weather we've waited so long for. To help you do so, Michigan Public has gathered some of our favorite events to get you out of the house! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Fort Mackinac Opening Day

5/1 | 9 a.m.

Fort Mackinac - 7127 Huron Road, Mackinac Island, MI

$17.50

Fresh Coast Film Festival

4/30-5/3 | All Day

Downtown - Traverse City, MI

Prices Vary by Day and Activity

Tulip Time Festival

5/1-5/10 | All Day

Downtown - Holland, MI

Prices Vary by Event

Gazillion Bubble Show

5/2 | 2 & 7 p.m.

FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Comedian: Jackie Flynn

5/1-5/2 | Times Vary

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S $th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI

$25.32

Late Night Chelsea

5/1 | 6 p.m.

Downtown - Chelsea, MI

Free

Animal Farm, A Fairy Story

5/1 | 7 p.m.

Dreamland Theatre - 26 N Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI

$15

Singin’ In The Rain, Musical

4/30-5/3 | Times Vary

Dexter Center for Performing Art - 2200 N Parker Road, Dexter, MI

$16.75

Metro Detroit

Davisburg Antique Festival

5/2-5/3 | All Day

12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI

Free

Hamilton

4/29-5/17 | Times Vary

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Dvořák’s New World Symphony

4/30-5/2 | 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Detroit Tigers vs Texas Rangers

5/1-5/3 | Times Vary

Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Pickle Palooza

5/2 | 5 p.m.

LMCU Ballpark - 4500 W River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI

Prices Vary

Dog Man The Musical

5/3 | 4 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Roll’N Out Food Truck Festival

5/2 | 11 a.m.

250 Seward Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Nature Markers Market

5/2 | All Day

Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge (Opening Weekend)

5/1-5/31 | All Day

Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

May Art Hop

5/1 | 5 p.m.

359 S Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical

5/1-5/17 | 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Portage Farmers Market

5/3 | All Day

7900 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI

Free

Lansing

Potters’ Guild Sale

4/20-5/2 | All Day

All Saints Episcopal Church - 800 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI

Free

Lansing Lugnuts vs Dayton

4/29-5/3 | Times Vary

Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Little Women

5/1-5/3 | Times Vary

East Lansing Hannah Community Center - 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI

$12