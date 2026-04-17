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Auchter's Art: Absolutely saturated

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published April 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Left panel: Two people stand indoors looking toward a glowing wall-mounted screen. One person says dramatically, “This is a disaster! I’ve never seen such a flood, a deluge, a relentless downpour absolutely saturating us and dangerously overflowing our communities!” Right panel: The screen displays a collage of political images and personalities associated with Donald Trump and Jesus as well as Pete hegeth with pulp fiction also JD Vance with pope Leo. Rain falls outside a nearby window. One of the people clarifies, “…and also we’ve gotten a lot of rain lately.”
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Meanwhile, the President of the United States is presenting himself either as Jesus or his best friend, the Vice President is questioning the Pope's theology credentials, and the Secretary of Defense is quoting made-up scripture from the movie Pulp Fiction.

Parts of Michigan have experienced an extraordinary amount of rain this week. And this — on top of an already wet spring and high snowfall winter — is causing flooding and stressing infrastructure. As I'm writing this Thursday afternoon, officials are monitoring several dams, including one in Cheboygan that are in danger of overflowing. This is a real-life concern for many Michiganders.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States is presenting himself either as Jesus or his best friend, the Vice President is questioning the Pope's theology credentials, and the Secretary of Defense is quoting made-up scripture from the movie Pulp Fiction. This is a freakin' sideshow.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterdamsFloodingPresident TrumpJ.D. Vance
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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