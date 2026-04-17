Auchter's Art: Absolutely saturated

Parts of Michigan have experienced an extraordinary amount of rain this week. And this — on top of an already wet spring and high snowfall winter — is causing flooding and stressing infrastructure. As I'm writing this Thursday afternoon, officials are monitoring several dams, including one in Cheboygan that are in danger of overflowing. This is a real-life concern for many Michiganders.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States is presenting himself either as Jesus or his best friend, the Vice President is questioning the Pope's theology credentials, and the Secretary of Defense is quoting made-up scripture from the movie Pulp Fiction. This is a freakin' sideshow.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.