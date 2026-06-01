"They got a war": Nearly 1000 American Axle workers go on strike after midnight deadline passes

Workers at an automotive parts plant in Three Rivers, Michigan went on strike on Monday.

Workers walked out of the American Axle plant at midnight. At mid-morning, more than 30 workers were picketing in various spots outside the plant.

Josh Jager is the bargaining chairman for the United Auto Workers' local 2093, which represents workers at the plant.

He said American Axle, also known as the Dauch Corporation, refused to increase wages to a livable amount.

"The buying power on $18 an hour today is barely more than we had $10 an hour 18 years ago. Gas prices are over $5 a gallon or maybe a little bit lower now cause I seen they dropped, but prices have just gone through the roof."

Brian Evans is a UAW local 2093 trustee. He said American Axle refusing to pay a fair wage is disrespectful to workers.

"These people deserve it," he said. "I mean, we've done all the work that made this company millions and upon millions of dollars and they're not being treated with respect."

The plant is a major supplier for General Motors, and Jager claims American Axle has been preparing for the strike.

"They were stockpiling parts since the first of the year. We expect what they have on hand to hold out roughly two weeks, being able to still ship to the supplier or the customer," Jager said.

"They're going to try to run everything they can while we're out. They have management in there working 12 hours a day, six days a week."

Despite this, Jager said he's confident the union will be able to outlast Dauch.

"It's a game of chess. They wanted a battle, now they got a war."

Dauch did not reply to a request for comment by deadline.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

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