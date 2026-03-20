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Auchter's Art: JD Vance's reassurances

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published March 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Left panel: Text reads, “Vice President JD Vance visited Michigan this week to reassure manufacturing workers that everything is fine…” Center panel: JD Vance stands at a podium with the vice presidential seal, sweating and gesturing nervously. He delivers a rambling, anxious speech: “It’s fine, okay? Everything is great and under control and and the war, er, conflict is over almost, right? I mean, gas prices—not our fault. And and and, you think they’re bad here? You should see what they are in places not here, oh boy! And our tari-, uh, tax policies are, um… jobs and wages, am I right? Canadians are mean. I am very relatable…” Right panel: Text reads, “There will be no need for further reassurance… shut up and get back to work.”
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
And thus did JD Vance find himself in Michigan this week giving a speech in a manufacturing facility. It was awkward to say the least. Of course Vance is famously not just a flip-flopper, but a shape-shifter.

I believe we can all agree that the office of Vice President of the United States of America is uniquely terrible. Other than being a tiebreaker vote in the Senate (which is in reality the President's decision to make), it's basically a forever on-deck circle waiting for a "batter up" that likely will never come. Consequently, vice presidents are often kept intentionally out of the loop and/or given jobs that nobody else wants, such as defending unpopular policies they may not actually agree with.

And thus did JD Vance find himself in Michigan this week giving a speech in a manufacturing facility. It was awkward to say the least. Of course Vance is famously not just a flip-flopper, but a shape-shifter. That is, he has no problem not just changing his mind on policy but totally reinventing himself to suit his ambitions.

So I don't feel sorry for him. But I was very uncomfortable watching him try to put a positive spin on high gas prices when it's pretty clear that he was against going to war with Iran, the singular cause of those high gas prices, which are taking money out of the pockets of the American worker audience. It was like when the Michael Scott character on The Office starts talking himself into a corner and it just becomes too unbearable to watch. But not at all funny.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterJ.D. VanceAuburn Hillsmanufacturing
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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