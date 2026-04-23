Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (April 24-26)
Looking for a reason to get out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend? We've gathered some of our favorite events to get you out of the house and into the blue skies! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Luddington Restaurant Week
4/20-4/26 | All Day
Downtown - Luddington, MI
Free
Fiddler on the Roof
4/16-4/26 | Times Vary
Theatre North - 825 N Lake Street, Ironwood, MI
$25
Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival
4/23-4/26 | All Day
Downtown - Shepherd, MI
Free
Freeland Walleye Festival
4/23-4/26 | All Day
Downtown - 8600 Garfield Road, Freeland, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
World Ballet Company: Cinderella
4/26 | 6 p.m.
Michigan Theatre - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Joshua Grekin
4/24 | 8 p.m.
The Ark - 316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$18.50
Rent
4/9-5/3 | Times Vary
Encore Musical Theatre Company - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary
An Evening with David Sedaris
4/25 | 8 p.m.
Michigan Theatre - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman
4/24 | 7:30 p.m.
Masonic Temple - 500 Temple Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
St. Clair County Earth Fair
4/24-4/25 | All Day
Goodells County Park - Lapeer Road, Goodells, MI
Free
The Music of Journey
4/24-4/26 | Times Vary
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
The Great Gatsby Gala
4/25 | 6 p.m.
Packard Proving Grounds - 49965 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby, MI
$100
Grand Rapids
Frog Call Hike
4/24 | 7:30 p.m.
Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$5
ArborFest
4/24-4/25 | 1 p.m.
Garfield Park - 250 Burton Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Larry Fleet
4/24 | 7:30 p.m.
The Intersection - 133 Cesar E Chavez Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Earth Fest
4/25 | All Day
Calvin Ecosystem Preserve & Native Gardens - 3201 Burton Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
STOMP
4/24 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Pulp & Press Literature Arts Fest
4/24-4/25 | All Day
Main Street - Vicksburg, MI
Free
Spring Craft Show
4/24-4/25 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Joshua Bell
4/24 | 7:30 p.m.
Chenery Auditorium - 714 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Lansing
Lansing Home Show
4/24-4/26 | Times Vary
Lansing Mall - 5330 W Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI
Free
Arbor Day at the Zoo
4/24 | 12 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$6
Maple Syrup Festival
4/24-4/26 | All Day
Downtown - 10445 Nashville Highway, Vermontville, MI
Free
MSU Choirs with Wind Symphony
4/25 | 7 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
$14