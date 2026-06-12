State says mold at women's prison "within normal range," launches transparency site after 3rd death

Michigan’s Department of Corrections released summary findings Friday afternoon that downplay prisoners’ concerns about toxic mold at the Huron Valley women’s prison.

The single-page r eport says an assessment by a third party found normal fungal conditions at Huron Valley, which houses about 1,800 women prisoners.

MoldQuest International, an environmental consulting company out of Oakland County, did two assessments at the prison, first in 2022 and another this spring, according to the document.

Air sample results were in the normal range during both years tested. “This air quality data does not indicate appreciable elevated mold exposure for facility occupants,” the consultant wrote.

Surface samples of vent covers in the shower area, cells, and food service building had a limited number of samples with evidence of mold, “8 out of 105 sampled in 2026 — contained some fungal build-up exhibiting ‘possible’ or ‘probable’ mold growth indicators.”

The assessment was commissioned by the state Attorney General's Office in connection with lawsuits against the Department of Corrections in which prisoners allege "that dangerous mold and other poor conditions in the prison violated their constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment."

Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington said she's releasing the report as part of a "commitment to transparency." That comes after years of complaints about moldy conditions affecting prisoners’ health.

Washington outlined several steps she said her department has taken to improve conditions at the prison in Washtenaw County.

The new transparency website also includes the names of the three women who have died at the facility since mid-May , although all of the investigations and reports are still underway.

“The safety and wellbeing of the people in our care is our top priority and that starts with ensuring our facilities are clean, safe, and humane,” Washington wrote.

“When I committed to transparency and releasing the summary of environmental findings, I meant it. At the same time, I want to be clear that we recognize this is an ongoing responsibility. We will continue to closely monitor the conditions at the facility and conduct regular cleanings," she said.