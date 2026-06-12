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State says mold at women's prison "within normal range," launches transparency site after 3rd death

Michigan Public | By Lindsey Smith
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
A person with sunglasses holds a yellow poster protesting for the release of an individual named Krystal. The sign displays contact numbers for Michigan officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. It also features phrases like "FREE KRYSTAL," "The inaction of white women is killing Black women," and "Sign Krystal's medical clemency NOW!"
Zena Issa
/
Michigan Public
A protester at a rally in May 2026 demands authorities "FREE KRYSTAL" and lists phone numbers for state and local officials in front of the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility. Krystal Clark, one of the plaintiffs in a case against the state, has been raising the issue of black mold in the facility since 2016.

Michigan’s Department of Corrections released summary findings Friday afternoon that downplay prisoners’ concerns about toxic mold at the Huron Valley women’s prison.

The single-page report says an assessment by a third party found normal fungal conditions at Huron Valley, which houses about 1,800 women prisoners.

MoldQuest International, an environmental consulting company out of Oakland County, did two assessments at the prison, first in 2022 and another this spring, according to the document.

Air sample results were in the normal range during both years tested. “This air quality data does not indicate appreciable elevated mold exposure for facility occupants,” the consultant wrote.

Surface samples of vent covers in the shower area, cells, and food service building had a limited number of samples with evidence of mold, “8 out of 105 sampled in 2026 — contained some fungal build-up exhibiting ‘possible’ or ‘probable’ mold growth indicators.”

The assessment was commissioned by the state Attorney General's Office in connection with lawsuits against the Department of Corrections in which prisoners allege "that dangerous mold and other poor conditions in the prison violated their constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment."

Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington said she's releasing the report as part of a "commitment to transparency." That comes after years of complaints about moldy conditions affecting prisoners’ health.

Washington outlined several steps she said her department has taken to improve conditions at the prison in Washtenaw County.

The new transparency website also includes the names of the three women who have died at the facility since mid-May, although all of the investigations and reports are still underway.

“The safety and wellbeing of the people in our care is our top priority and that starts with ensuring our facilities are clean, safe, and humane,” Washington wrote.

“When I committed to transparency and releasing the summary of environmental findings, I meant it. At the same time, I want to be clear that we recognize this is an ongoing responsibility. We will continue to closely monitor the conditions at the facility and conduct regular cleanings," she said.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Women's Huron Valley Correctional FacilityHuron Valley Correctional FacilityMDOCmold
Lindsey Smith
Lindsey Smith is a Peabody Award-winning journalist. In 2023, she and the team were finalists for a Pulitzer Prize. She previously served as Michigan Public's Morning News Editor, Investigative Reporter and West Michigan Reporter.
See stories by Lindsey Smith
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