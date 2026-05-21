Protesters demand action over deaths and alleged mold at Michigan's only women's prison

Community members, advocates, and concerned residents gathered outside of the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility Wednesday to demand immediate intervention regarding what organizers described as dangerous and life-threatening conditions inside the prison.

The protest stemmed from growing outrage over the conditions inside the facility and the deaths of Khaira Howard and Rebecca Fackler, both of whom died at the prison within the last week, as well as what organizers said was the rapidly deteriorating health of another inmate, Krystal Clark.

Supporters said Clark has endured years of exposure to black mold and severe medical neglect while housed inside the facility. They also said action now could save Clark and others, even if it comes too late for Howard and Fackler.

Zena Issa A protester demands "FREE KRYSTAL" and lists phone numbers for state and local officials during the rally at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

"Sadly, they are beyond us now," said Alex Rodriguez of Workers Against Oppression, referring to the deaths of the two inmates. "But now we can save the life of a woman who remains with us. We can demand of politicians to step in and save the life of this poor soul.”

Clark phoned in and spoke to the crowd of her supporters. She described her condition, saying that her breathing was worsening and her physical health was failing.

Clark said she had a recent conversation with the director of the Michigan Department of Corrections in which her pleas for help with her exposure to black mold — which she said was causing the left side of her face to droop — fell on deaf ears.

Then the Howard family came forward to speak, saying the loss of their daughter last week was devastating.

“You wouldn't think you would be burying your daughter. It's supposed to be the other way around," said Don Howard, father of Khaira Howard. "And it's just really a loss for words how people can treat a human being ... I just hope that the governor, the senator, or whoever can just make a change because we really need a change.”

Zena Issa Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, where advocates and families are demanding immediate intervention regarding what they believe are unsafe living conditions.

Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility is Michigan's only women's prison. Advocates at the demonstration laid out a set of emergency demands they said would protect the women housed there, including:



Immediate medical clemency for Clark, who they said needs treatment outside of the prison

Independent third-party inspections to investigate allegations of black mold and environmental hazards.

Full transparency surrounding recent deaths and medical emergencies within the facility.

Rigorous legislative and federal oversight investigations.

Advocates also called on the public to push elected officials for change.

The Corrections Department says it takes the safety of its staff and the people under its care "very seriously," and that it provides access to ongoing and emergency medical care to all incarcerated people.

The department also said the Huron Valley facility had recently worked with a third-party contractor for environmental testing which undermined claims of dangerous or toxic mold.