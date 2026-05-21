Michigan communities watch closely as surveillance law debate continues

Protected by the Fourth Amendment, Americans are shielded from unreasonable searches and seizures. Yet, a powerful and controversial federal surveillance tool is testing the boundaries of that constitutional right.

At the heart of the debate is Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA.

While designed to allow U.S. intelligence agencies to intercept the electronic communications of foreign targets overseas, the law frequently sweeps up the data of ordinary Americans without a warrant. With Michigan having large immigrant communities, this hits close to home for those who have friends and family outside of the United States.

The "Backdoor Search" Loophole

For many Americans, a law targeting foreign spies sounds like a necessary national security measure. But if you text, email, or call someone abroad who has caught the attention of intelligence agencies, your data can be gathered too.

In Michigan, this reality can create anxiety for immigrant communities. Phone calls or emails across borders can instantly land citizens in a federal database.

"As the intelligence agencies are collecting this communication from the person abroad, your friend or your relative, you have no idea that they're being swept up in surveillance," explains Don Bell, policy counsel at The Project On Government Oversight. "The intelligence agencies scoop up your communications as well."

Normally, accessing a U.S. citizen's private communications requires a judge to sign off on a warrant. Section 702 bypasses this hurdle entirely. Because the data is originally gathered under the umbrella of foreign intelligence, federal agencies can later query that database for American records completely warrant free.

C-SPAN / U.S. House of Representatives Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) defends surveillance authorities on the House floor, arguing that reforms have fixed previous compliance issues. "Due to the improved reporting and transparency required by RISAA, Congress has more insight than ever into the program's operation."

Civil liberties advocates call this the "backdoor search loophole."

FBI’s Query Lapses

The concern over Section 702 isn't theoretical; there are documented abuses that defenders of the law had to acknowledge. During recent House debates, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle confronted the FBI's mishandling of data before reforms were put into place.

A supporter of the act, Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH 4), highlighted the scale of these compliance failures:

"In 2021, the FBI reported conducting nearly 3 million U.S. person queries. An audit of those queries found that 278,000 times they did not comply with the rules. FBI agents ran queries on protesters, donors to congressional campaigns, public officials, journalists, colleagues, even ex-girlfriends."

Internal Reforms

To address privacy concerns, in early 2024 as part of a legislative push to reauthorize Section 702 before its expiration deadline, Representative Laurel Lee (R-FL 15) formally introduced the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA).

C-SPAN / U.S. House of Representatives Representative Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) on the House floor April 29, 2026, advocating for the renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Hoyer argues that the act is a "vital national security authority" that defeats foreign terrorist threats.

The act introduced 56 reforms aimed at preventing future FBI misconduct. Among them is a stricter reporting requirement: before an agent can pull a U.S. citizen's information from the database, they must get pre-approval from an FBI supervisor or an attorney.

"Our FISA reauthorization bills are how Congress ensures that our nation is protected in the first instance, against threats from terrorist groups and foreign adversaries," argued Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD 5).

“Members of the Obama administration and the Biden administration believe this legislation is essential. I believe this legislation is essential. And I urge my colleagues, having worked on this since 2008, to adopt this legislation and make America as safe as we possibly can.”

But for other Democrats, these reforms do not solve the fundamental constitutional flaw.

"Why is it so hard for the majority to just assure Americans that the FBI will get a damn warrant to access their sensitive data?" asked Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA 7) during the floor debate.

C-SPAN / U.S. House of Representatives Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) speaking on the U.S. House floor during the debate over federal surveillance reform.

"Americans don't want to be spied on."

For some Michigan representatives, it comes down to who holds the keys to the database.

Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI 13) expressed deep skepticism about whether powerful surveillance tools can be kept in check under the current administration, pointing directly to officials like Donald Trump and Kash Patel.

"I believe right now it is Congress's role that the American people need assurances that Donald Trump and Kash Patel are not going to abuse Section 702 to spy on us," Stevens said.

"We've seen so far that the Trump administration has attacked independent inspector generals. They fired them. They've sidelined oversight officials. There's been a complete disregard for court rulings and an eroding of confidence in independent law enforcement institutions. All of that raises serious concerns when we're talking about powerful surveillance authorities without significant guardrails."

Ultimately, the friction on the House floor was so severe that lawmakers couldn't agree on a long-term plan, settling instead on a 45-day extension that expires June 12, 2026.

Supporters hope to eventually lock in a stable three-year renewal then.