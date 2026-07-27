Stateside: Monday, July 27, 2026

Today on Stateside, businessman Perry Johnson discussed his run for governor , in the Republican primary, with Morning Edition Host Doug Tribou.

Also on the show, have you ever wondered where Claude A.I. got its name? As we found out , its origin is close to home.

Then, we talked to Michigan Public’s Reporting Fellow Etai Smotrich-Barr , on how an Oakland County man's mental distress led to a suicide inside the county jail. Smotrich-Barr's story, published in the Detroit Free Press , also details how the man's family is seeking accountability.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The number is 988 , with the option to text or call.

Plus, Third District Court of Appeals Judge Mark Boonstra is the author of three books, and in his spare time, also writes for a Substack. However, nowhere in his campaign financial disclosures does he mention those side hustles. So, is Judge Boonstra in compliance with the Michigan Code of Judicial Conduct? Ben Solis , senior reporter for Michigan Advance, joined us to share his reporting .

And, in the latest edition of our On Hand podcast, we heard your Michigan cherry stories. In today’s episode we hear from a listener about the lessons in tenderness and abundance a forgotten cherry taught him. You can find that here .

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: