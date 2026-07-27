Stateside: Monday, July 27, 2026
Today on Stateside, businessman Perry Johnson discussed his run for governor, in the Republican primary, with Morning Edition Host Doug Tribou.
Also on the show, have you ever wondered where Claude A.I. got its name? As we found out, its origin is close to home.
Then, we talked to Michigan Public’s Reporting Fellow Etai Smotrich-Barr, on how an Oakland County man's mental distress led to a suicide inside the county jail. Smotrich-Barr's story, published in the Detroit Free Press, also details how the man's family is seeking accountability.
If you or someone you know is struggling, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The number is 988, with the option to text or call.
Plus, Third District Court of Appeals Judge Mark Boonstra is the author of three books, and in his spare time, also writes for a Substack. However, nowhere in his campaign financial disclosures does he mention those side hustles. So, is Judge Boonstra in compliance with the Michigan Code of Judicial Conduct? Ben Solis, senior reporter for Michigan Advance, joined us to share his reporting.
And, in the latest edition of our On Hand podcast, we heard your Michigan cherry stories. In today’s episode we hear from a listener about the lessons in tenderness and abundance a forgotten cherry taught him. You can find that here.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Perry Johnson, Republican candidate for governor
- Etai Smotrich-Barr, freelance journalist
- Ben Solis, senior reporter for Michigan Advance
- Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer