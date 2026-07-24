Your Stories: The Giving Cherry Tree

In last week’s episode, we dug into why Michigan is known as the cherry capital of the United States.

Michigan is the nation’s second-largest cherry producer, behind only Washington, and the country’s largest producer of tart cherries.

Even though cherries are not native to Michigan, historians believe they were brought to the state in the 1800s. Thanks to the Great Lakes, rolling landscapes, and sandy soils, this mighty stone fruit thrived here and eventually became a Michigan staple.

Today, we're bringing you a story about the lessons in tenderness and abundance that a forgotten cherry tree taught Michigan listener Andrew Harmon.

GUEST:

Andrew Harmon is originally from Rockford, MI but spent many of his young adult years living in Grand Rapids. He now lives in Boston, MA.



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