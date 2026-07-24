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On Hand

Your Stories: The Giving Cherry Tree

By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
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Cherries seen on a vine tree hang from a tree.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
Michigan Public
The cherry tree that On Hand listener Andrew Harmon harvested with his roommates and friends around 2015 yielded dozens of cherries. The tree has since been cut down but it once called the corner of Emerald Avenue and Leonard Street in the Creston Neighborhood in Grand Rapids home.

In last week’s episode, we dug into why Michigan is known as the cherry capital of the United States.

Michigan is the nation’s second-largest cherry producer, behind only Washington, and the country’s largest producer of tart cherries.

Even though cherries are not native to Michigan, historians believe they were brought to the state in the 1800s. Thanks to the Great Lakes, rolling landscapes, and sandy soils, this mighty stone fruit thrived here and eventually became a Michigan staple.

Today, we're bringing you a story about the lessons in tenderness and abundance that a forgotten cherry tree taught Michigan listener Andrew Harmon.

GUEST:

  • Andrew Harmon is originally from Rockford, MI but spent many of his young adult years living in Grand Rapids. He now lives in Boston, MA. 

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Michelle Jokisch Polo
Michelle Jokisch Polo is a producer for Stateside. She joins us from WKAR in Lansing, where she reported in both English and Spanish on a range of topics, including politics, healthcare access and criminal justice.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
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