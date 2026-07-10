Your Stories: An ode to Lake St. Clair
Several of you reached out to argue for adding Lake St. Clair as a 6th Great Lake (or 5th if you count Huron and Michigan as one). On this episode, we hear about one man's love for this "heart-shaped" lake — and the song it inspired him to make. Plus, a story about life in the straits of Mackinac.
Lake St Clair (Make Her Great)
By Guy Sferlazza
In a world that rewards hate
She has always been great
And worth more than a billion billion billion billionaires
She surrounds us with her love
How many years
and still she’s young
Mother Earth produced the jewel of Lake St Clair
We didn’t have to make her great
She’s the heart of all these lakes
See it for yourself if you dare
When the sun is coming up
There’s an ocean full of love
From sea to shining sea,
And she is there
All the service to this land
all generations
the grand lake
Of the sweet fresh water sea
Bathed in beauty
We, the people shall decide
Make it plain in broad daylight
That’s a great lake
that you may have never seen
We proclaimed her a great lake
on this very day
come out and see her here
There’s no compare
In this crazy mixed up world.
Take a break from the absurd
find out what she’s worth
Great Lake St Clair.
GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:
- Guy Sferlazza, Shelby Township resident and musician
- Candace Smith, owner of Tours Around Michigan
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