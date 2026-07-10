Your Stories: An ode to Lake St. Clair

Several of you reached out to argue for adding Lake St. Clair as a 6th Great Lake (or 5th if you count Huron and Michigan as one). On this episode, we hear about one man's love for this "heart-shaped" lake — and the song it inspired him to make. Plus, a story about life in the straits of Mackinac.

Lake St Clair (Make Her Great)

By Guy Sferlazza

In a world that rewards hate

She has always been great

And worth more than a billion billion billion billionaires

She surrounds us with her love

How many years

and still she’s young

Mother Earth produced the jewel of Lake St Clair

We didn’t have to make her great

She’s the heart of all these lakes

See it for yourself if you dare

When the sun is coming up

There’s an ocean full of love

From sea to shining sea,

And she is there

All the service to this land

all generations

the grand lake

Of the sweet fresh water sea

Bathed in beauty

We, the people shall decide

Make it plain in broad daylight

That’s a great lake

that you may have never seen

We proclaimed her a great lake

on this very day

come out and see her here

There’s no compare

In this crazy mixed up world.

Take a break from the absurd

find out what she’s worth

Great Lake St Clair.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Guy Sferlazza , Shelby Township resident and musician

, Shelby Township resident and musician Candace Smith, owner of Tours Around Michigan

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