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On Hand

Your Stories: An ode to Lake St. Clair

By Adam Yahya Rayes,
Ronia Cabansag
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:07 PM EDT
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A man wearing a white hat, blue-framed glasses, a short-sleeve tropical print shirt, and a beaded bracelet stands outdoors holding a 12-string Guild acoustic guitar in one hand and a spiral notebook filled with handwritten lyrics or notes in the other. He is photographed from behind and to the side, gazing toward the notebook. Behind him, a large body of water — Lake St. Clair — stretches to the horizon under a blue sky. A grassy embankment and metal railing are visible in the background.
Adam Yahya Rayes/Michigan Public
Guy Sferlazza of Shelby Township thinks St. Clair should be considered one of the Great Lakes — and wrote a song about it.

Several of you reached out to argue for adding Lake St. Clair as a 6th Great Lake (or 5th if you count Huron and Michigan as one). On this episode, we hear about one man's love for this "heart-shaped" lake — and the song it inspired him to make. Plus, a story about life in the straits of Mackinac.

Lake St Clair (Make Her Great)
By Guy Sferlazza

In a world that rewards hate
She has always been great
And worth more than a billion billion billion billionaires

She surrounds us with her love
How many years
and still she’s young
Mother Earth produced the jewel of Lake St Clair

We didn’t have to make her great
She’s the heart of all these lakes
See it for yourself if you dare

When the sun is coming up
There’s an ocean full of love
From sea to shining sea,
And she is there

All the service to this land
all generations
the grand lake
Of the sweet fresh water sea
Bathed in beauty

We, the people shall decide
Make it plain in broad daylight
That’s a great lake
that you may have never seen

We proclaimed her a great lake
on this very day
come out and see her here
There’s no compare

In this crazy mixed up world.
Take a break from the absurd
find out what she’s worth
Great Lake St Clair.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Guy Sferlazza, Shelby Township resident and musician
  • Candace Smith, owner of Tours Around Michigan

Want to submit your own story or question to On Hand? Do it here!

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On Hand Lake St. ClairGreat LakesmusicOn Hand
Adam Yahya Rayes
Large sets of numbers add up to peoples’ stories. As Michigan Public’s Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.
See stories by Adam Yahya Rayes
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
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