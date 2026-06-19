Your Stories: The trucks are too heavy

MANY of you wrote in to say that the reason the roads are seemingly always in terrible shape in Michigan is because of truck weights - and the fact that Michigan often doubles truck weight limits from those of federal guidelines. Today we're hearing and feeling your anger, and talking to an engineer about what heavy trucks do to roads, and why it's only one part of the equation for road conditions.

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

Craig Atwood, managing director of Allegan County Road Commission

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