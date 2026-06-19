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On Hand

Your Stories: The trucks are too heavy

By Laura Weber Davis
Published June 19, 2026 at 10:16 AM EDT
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Trucks leaving the Vella Pit mine the morning after Washtenaw County judge Timothy Connors granted a temporary restraining order that ceases operations at the mine.
Beth Weiler
/
Michigan Radio
Trucks leaving the Vella Pit mine the morning after Washtenaw County judge Timothy Connors granted a temporary restraining order that ceases operations at the mine.

MANY of you wrote in to say that the reason the roads are seemingly always in terrible shape in Michigan is because of truck weights - and the fact that Michigan often doubles truck weight limits from those of federal guidelines. Today we're hearing and feeling your anger, and talking to an engineer about what heavy trucks do to roads, and why it's only one part of the equation for road conditions.

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

  • Craig Atwood, managing director of Allegan County Road Commission

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On Hand
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
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