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On Hand

Your Stories: Love rocks

By April Van Buren
Published August 7, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
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For one couple in Muskegon, rocks became a way to remind each other of their love.
Maya Kruchancova - stock.adobe.com
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For one couple in Muskegon, rocks became a way to remind each other of their love.

Ben and Maggie Reinhard live in Muskegon with their two young daughters. But back in 2020, they were looking for love in the same place a lot of folks do: a dating app.

And despite the chaos and confusion of the pandemic, their new love blossomed. One day, while they were getting to know each other, Ben spotted an interesting rock.

"I don't know if it was just a, a whim or if it was heard a story or saw a video. I don't know what it was, but I picked up the first rock," Ben recalled. "And I found a heart shaped rock and I gave it to her."

Since then, Ben has taken a little time every time he's out somewhere with rocks around to take a look and see if he can find a heart. Maggie has kept every one in cigar boxes they bought to store their heart-shaped finds.

"I told him that we're kind of like penguins," Maggie said. "So when he brings me a rock, it just makes me think that he's thinking about me."

Hear more about Maggie and Ben's love rocks above. And a story from listener Tim Barany, who picked up a rock collecting habit while he was hiking across Michigan.

GUESTS:

  • Maggie and Ben Reinhard, Muskegon residents
  • Tim Barany, longtime rock collector

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April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside</i>. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
See stories by April Van Buren
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