Etai Smotrich-BarrStateside Production Assistant
Etai Smotrich-Barr is a Stateside intern. He is currently a senior at Yale University, majoring in American Studies. At Yale, he is an investigative reporter for the Yale Daily News and previously served as a senior editor for The New Journal. Etai is a proud product of the Ann Arbor Public Schools system. He enjoys playing jazz piano and drums, and is seeking advice for raising plants.
-
Detroit student Maykol Bogoya-Duarte was driving with three other students to join a field trip when he was pulled over by Rockwood police. Now Bogoya-Duarte, who was just 3.5 credits away from earning his high school diploma, is being held by ICE in a correctional facility in the Upper Peninsula.