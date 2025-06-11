© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Etai Smotrich-Barr

Stateside Production Assistant

Etai Smotrich-Barr is a Stateside intern. He is currently a senior at Yale University, majoring in American Studies. At Yale, he is an investigative reporter for the Yale Daily News and previously served as a senior editor for The New Journal. Etai is a proud product of the Ann Arbor Public Schools system. He enjoys playing jazz piano and drums, and is seeking advice for raising plants.