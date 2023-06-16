Election 2024

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell delivered a “State of the District” speech Monday covering a wide range of topics, including a call for a cease-fire in Gaza.
The Issues Important to Michigan
Michiganders would like to hear presidential candidates address the problem of changing weather patterns on aging infrastructure
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders and others about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to infrastructure and climate change.
There's a divide between Michiganders over whether foreign investment is a good thing
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on foreign investment.
Michiganders want to know what presidential candidates plan to do about the growing housing shortage
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on housing.
PFAS contamination has grown in Michigan to the point that some Michiganders say presidential leadership is needed to deal with it
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on “forever chemicals."
Michiganders disagree on what kind of presidential leadership on electric vehicles they would like to see
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on EVs.
A preview of tomorrow's Michigan presidential primary, comparing the media's portrayal of refugees to the reality on the ground, and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns across the state.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump appear poised to come out on top, but other campaigns are eyeing the number two spot as a possible strategic win.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sat down with Morning Edition in Detroit days ahead of the state's primary to discuss her approach to election security in 2024.
Nikki Haley says it’s not “the end of our story” despite Trump’s easy primary win in South Carolina. Haley head to a rally in Michigan, two days away from it's primary.
In Tuesday's presidential primary, Michigan Republican voters choosing between Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and... Ryan Binkley?Texas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley says he’s still in the race to press other candidates on reducing the national debt and balancing the federal budget.
Biden ally meets Arab American leaders in Michigan and tries to lower tensions over Israel-Hamas warArab American leaders in Michigan have met with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California to discuss backlash towards President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
An analysis from the Detroit Free Press's editorial page editor on potential outcomes of the "Vote Uncommitted" movement.
The Michigan Republican Party faces a cash crunch and a power struggle in its ranks. The dispute is essentially between different allies of former President Donald Trump.
Listen to Michigan is leveraging political power by casting "uncommitted" votes rather than voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 primary.
The Republican presidential candidate plans stops in Troy and Grand Rapids on Sunday and Monday.