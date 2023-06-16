Election 2024

© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI 6) speaks at her state of the district address at Eastern Michigan University on Monday, February 26, 2024.
Debbie Dingell talks cease-fire, government shutdown at state of the district speech
U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell delivered a “State of the District” speech Monday covering a wide range of topics, including a call for a cease-fire in Gaza.
Marijuana policy on the ballot in three Michigan communities
Alvin (AJ) Jones
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says she'll step down March 8
This image contains 5 separate smaller images within it. Each image is a head shot of a presidential candidate. Two of the images are larger than the other three and are at the top of the image. Those images contain Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The other primary candidates (Dean Phillips, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley) are all in similarly sized smaller images lined up at the bottom.
Don't know where presidential candidates stand on issues that matter to Michigan? Start here
With primaries coming up, here are presidential candidate positions on five topics that matter to this state: EVs, housing, foreign investment, infrastructure, and PFAS.
Grand Rapids stormwater manager Daniel Taber points at a drain used to channel rainwater away from the city’s stormwater system
Michiganders would like to hear presidential candidates address the problem of changing weather patterns on aging infrastructure
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders and others about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to infrastructure and climate change.
Marjorie Steele is part of a grassroots group fighting a planned multi-billion-dollar battery plant near Big Rapids
There's a divide between Michiganders over whether foreign investment is a good thing
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on foreign investment.
Finding a home is tough enough. Finding an apartment or house you can afford is becoming almost impossible for many Michiganders
Michiganders want to know what presidential candidates plan to do about the growing housing shortage
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on housing.
Sandy Wynn-Stelt stands next to the entrance to a PFAS dump site across from her home
PFAS contamination has grown in Michigan to the point that some Michiganders say presidential leadership is needed to deal with it
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on “forever chemicals."
Bruce Westlake standing next to the two electric vehicles in his garage.
Michiganders disagree on what kind of presidential leadership on electric vehicles they would like to see
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on EVs.
