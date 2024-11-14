MI Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden reflects on the campaign and her historic election

On Election Day, Michigan voters chose two justices to serve on the state Supreme Court. Justice Kyra Harris Bolden won the race to keep her seat on the bench, beating out Michigan 15th Circuit Court Judge Patrick William O'Grady with more than 61% of the vote.

Bolden had already made history in 2023 as the first Black woman on the court after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to fill a vacancy when former Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack stepped down. But now, after being elected to finish out the remaining four years of that term, Bolden has made history in other ways, too.

She joined Michigan Public Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to look back at the campaign, the balance of power on the court, and her moment in history.

Voices from across the state

Bolden ran a joint campaign with her fellow Michigan Democratic Party nominee, Justice-elect Kimberly Ann Thomas. The candidates made some appearances together and others separately and in the process, covered a lot of ground.

"I went across the state of Michigan and made my way to the U.P. twice. I was in West Michigan and all over," Bolden said.

In her travels, Bolden noticed some common themes in her conversations with Michigan residents.

"[F]irst is just education. A lot of people just wanted to know what the function of the Michigan Supreme Court was and how I fit into that purpose," she said. "And then people wanted to make sure that I was fair, that I would treat people with dignity and respect, and that I had empathy and compassion for the decisions that were being made."

Bolden believes the combination of her experience on the court and Thomas' experience at the University of Michigan appealed to voters.

"[W]ith Professor Thomas being a U of M law professor, having extensive work in conducting the Juvenile Justice Clinic and teaching legal ethics, I think it was a great partnership of integrity and fairness, and equality and justice for all. And that's where we really connected," Bolden said.

"I am elated that she will be joining me at the Michigan Supreme Court."

An expanding majority

Candidates for Michigan courts appear in the nonpartisan section of the ballot, but the state's political parties also nominate candidates. The victories by Bolden and Thomas will increase the majority held by Democratic nominees. The current split is 4-3. That will expand to a 5-2 majority.

Bolden believes Supreme Court election results are more about the individual candidates rather than party support.

"I believe that when people are looking at their ballot and when people talk to us personally, many of them don't know who nominated us. And so, I don't think that that is the major factor in this," Bolden told Michigan Public.

"I think it's talking to people, letting them know our track record, our experiences, our perspectives, and letting people know that we conduct ourselves with dignity and respect. I believe that that really resonated with the residents of the state of Michigan."

Still, it's hard not to notice that while former President Donald Trump won the presidential race in Michigan, Bolden posted a large margin of victory over O'Grady, who had Trump's endorsement. Thomas also won easily, defeating Rep. Andrew Fink, a sitting Republican state legislator.

Asked about the dichotomy, Bolden pointed to her previous campaign experience. She was elected to the Michigan state House of Representatives twice.

"Having been an elected official, having been in the state House, I think it's important to meet people where they are to have conversations. I think that's what matters most. We were able to connect with people and make the pitch for ourselves of why we were the best choices for the Michigan Supreme Court."

Carlos Osorio / AP Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden (l) and Justice-elect Kimberly Ann Thomas (r) ran a joint campaign. Both won their races by wide margins.

As for the state's much-criticized process of listing judges in the nonpartisan section of the ballot despite the fact that candidates get party nominations, Bolden declined to weigh in on the pros and cons.

"This is the process that was set out by Michiganders long before I sought this job. So, no, I don't have a particular opinion and I will abide by the process set forth by Michiganders," she said.

Behind the scenes

Beyond its rulings, the state Supreme Court has influence over the rest of the Michigan court system and its practices. Bolden serves as a liaison to the state's problem-solving courts.

"Part of my function, aside from decision making and opinion writing, is just making sure that our treatment courts have what they need as an alternative to incarceration. We have veterans' courts. We have mental health courts. Newly formed by the Michigan legislature are our family treatment courts," she said.

"These are cases where incarceration probably is not helpful, where we know that severe mental health issues or addiction is better treated by alternative means other than incarceration, and giving people the opportunity to have resources and access. Those opportunities have really led to an increase in overall job performance and opportunities, and just overall better mental health and outcomes."

Bolden is also involved in the Supreme Court's efforts to help improve the state of Michigan's child welfare system.

"I'm very focused on those liaison duties and making sure we don't have a justice system where justice is contingent upon the money in your pocket, the zip code that you live in, or the family that you're born into."

History made in different ways

Bolden made history in 2023 when she became the first Black woman on the Michigan Supreme Court. That was the result of an appointment, but now Bolden is also the first Black woman elected to the court. Her election also included some other firsts.

"I'm also the youngest ever elected to the Michigan Supreme Court [at age 36]. And lesser known is, I've also earned the most total votes of anyone that's run for Michigan Supreme Court," Bolden said.

"I don't think it's hit me yet, but I'm very, very proud of the work that we were able to do during the campaign. And just to be a part of so many different historical moments in the state of Michigan is certainly overwhelming and also wonderful."

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.