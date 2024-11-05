Michigan's 2024 Election results

LIVE UPDATES
Democrat Elissa Slotkin wins Michigan's open Senate seat, defeating the GOP's Mike Rogers
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has won Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, giving Democrats a bittersweet victory in a swing state that also backed Republican President-elect Donald Trump in his successful bid to return to the White House.
Slotkin, a third-term representative, defeated former Republican congressman Mike Rogers. Democrats have held both Senate seats in Michigan for decades, but this year were left without retiring incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow.
Michigan’s was among a handful of Senate races struggled to defend Democrats, losing their Senate majority despite Slotkin’s narrow win.
But the race was incredibly close. Slotkin on Wednesday acknowledged that many voters may have cast a ballot for her while also backing Trump, who took the state’s electoral votes over Democrat Kamala Harris.
Slotkin’s win extends her party’s dominance in Michigan, where Democrats haven’t lost a statewide race since Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016. Democrats currently hold the governorship and control both chambers of the Legislature, though the entire state House is up for reelection this year.
Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and third-term representative, launched her Senate campaign shortly after Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement in early 2023. With a largely uncontested primary, Slotkin built a significant fundraising advantage and poured it into advertising. Her high-profile supporters included former President Barack Obama and Stabenow, who helped her on the campaign trail.
On the Republican side, Rogers faced multiple challengers for the party’s nomination, including former Reps. Justin Amash and Peter Meijer, the latter of whom withdrew before the Aug. 6 primary. Rogers served in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2015 and chaired the House Intelligence Committee.
Trump won Michigan in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had secured the state in nearly three decades. This time, he expanded that margin to about 80,000 votes.
Slotkin and other Michigan Democrats focused much of their campaigns on reproductive rights, arguing that Republican opponents would back a national abortion ban, although Rogers said he wouldn't. How effectively the issue motivated voting in a state where reproductive rights were enshrined in the constitution by Michigan voters in 2022 remained to be seen on Election Day.
About 4 in 10 Michigan voters said the economy and jobs is the top issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of more than 110,000 voters nationally, including about 3,700 voters in Michigan. About 2 in 10 Michigan voters said immigration is the most pressing issue, and roughly 1 in 10 named abortion.
Slotkin used her funding advantage to establish her narrative early, aiming to connect both with her base and disillusioned Republicans.
“For the Republicans who feel like their party has left them over the last few years, you will always have an open door in my office,” Slotkin said during their only debate.
Donald Trump wins Michigan
Former President Donald Trump won Michigan on Wednesday, reclaiming the battleground state and its 15 electoral votes for the Republicans after Joe Biden flipped it in 2020 on his way to the White House.
Trump won Michigan in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had secured the state in nearly three decades. Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, faced concerns that discontent among Democrats in metro Detroit over the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war could jeopardize her campaign.
The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 12:54 p.m. EST.
Republican John James wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 10th Congressional District
Republican Rep. John James has successfully defended his House seat in the suburbs of Detroit, fending off a challenge from a Democrat he has faced before and securing his second term in Congress.
“Michigan never quits. And neither will I,” James said in a post to X.
Voters delivered for the incumbent in his rematch against Democrat Carl Malinga in eastern Michigan’s 10th congressional district, which includes the all important suburbs of Macomb County north of Detroit.
James is an Army veteran who became president of his family's supply chain management firm before running for Congress.
Marlinga is a former prosecutor and judge who lost by just 1,600 votes in 2022. The thin margin caught the attention and pocketbooks of national Democratic spenders and promised a competitive second round.
Republican Tom Barrett flips Michigan's 7th House district including the state capital
Republican Tom Barrett won his bid for Michigan’s 7th congressional district, flipping the open seat in central Michigan away from Democrats. Barrett prevailed against Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr. in a competitive race for the seat that includes the state capital of Lansing.
Barrett is a former state representative and senator. He previously ran for the same seat in the 2022 midterms but lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who vacated the seat to run for U.S. Senate.
Hertel is a former state senator who more recently served as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s legislative director.
Their race was expected to be one of the closest in the country. Both candidates criticized the other over national issues such as reproductive rights and national security. Barrett tried to appeal to crossover voters with messaging on inflation, the economy and security at the southern border.
Hertel conceded to Barrett in a statement at 3 a.m. by wishing the Republican well and thanking his own supporters.
“To every single volunteer, supporter, and member of Team Hertel who helped our campaign—from building yard signs, to donating a few bucks, to knocking doors and making calls—I will forever be grateful, and I am sorry this election did not turn out differently," the statement said.
Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet wins election to U.S. House in Michigan's 8th Congressional District
Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. Her victory means Democrats will retain control of a competitive district after Rep. Dan Kildee, who has represented the Flint area for about a decade, decided to retire.
McDonald Rivet currently represents a competitive state Senate district that covers Midland, Saginaw and Bay City. She defeated Republican Paul Junge, who unsuccessfully ran against Kildee in 2022 and had worked in U.S. Customs and Immigration Services during the Trump administration.
The Associated Press declared McDonald Rivet the winner at 6:09 a.m. EST
Democrat-backed justices keep their majority on Michigan’s Supreme Court
Michigan Democrats have successfully defended control of the state Supreme Court after an expensive campaign with reproductive rights as a key issue.
Court races are nonpartisan but candidates are nominated at party conventions. Republicans had hoped to flip the Democrats’ 4-3 majority and regain a margin of control after being in the minority in Michigan’s state government for the past two years. But they needed to win both seats to do so.
Justice Kyra Harris Bolden defeated Republican-backed Judge Patrick O’Grady, winning the seat outright two years after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to fill a vacancy. She’s the first Black woman to sit on the bench and is now the first to be elected to Michigan’s highest court. O’Grady campaigned on his experience as a state trooper, prosecutor and longtime circuit judge.
Now Bolden will serve out the remaining four years of the eight-year term vacated by Justice Bridget McCormick.
University of Michigan law professor Kimberly Ann Thomas, backed by Democrats, secured the other open seat, which is being vacated by Republican-backed Justice David Viviano. Her Republican-nominated challenger was state Rep. Andrew Fink. Now she will serve an eight year term.
The four candidates largely spent their official campaign resources on touting their various career experiences as the Democratic Party and its allies far outpaced Republicans in fundraising and spending to define the issues.
Fink and O’Grady argued they would restore balance to a court they accused of “legislating from the bench” in favor of liberal causes and Democratic policies.
Democrats framed the race as a defense of reproductive rights, saying the court has the potential to rule on abortion in the future even though voters enshrined abortion access in the state constitution in 2022. Republicans rejected this idea as a misrepresentation, saying the amendment finalized abortion protections that cannot be undone.
Roughly 1 in 10 Michigan voters named abortion as the top issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of more than 110,000 voters nationally, including about 3,700 voters in Michigan. About 4 in 10 Michigan voters said the economy and jobs is the most pressing issue, and about 2 in 10 in Michigan named immigration.
Incumbents win reelection in several Michigan congressional races
In early results available Wednesday morning, incumbency was winning the day in Michigan's Congressional races.
Republican Congressman Jack Bergman was projected to win in Michigan's 1st Congressional District in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
Republican Congressman John Moolenaar was the projected winner of the 2nd Congressional District.
Representative Hillary Scholten held off a challenge from Republican lawyer Paul Hudson to secure her second term in the 3rd Congressional District. In 2022, Scholten became the first Democrat to represent the city of Grand Rapids in the U.S. House since the 1970s.
Bill Huizenga, a Republican, was projected to win reelection in Michigan's 4th Congressional District. He was first elected in 2010.
In the 5th Congressional District, Tim Walberg was projected to win reelection.
Democrat Debbie Dingell, the incumbent in the 6th Congressional District, was projected to win her race.
Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain was projected to win reelection in the 9th Congressional District, covering Michigan's thumb.
Haley Stevens, a Democratic congresswoman, was the projected winner of the 11th Congressional District.
Democrat Rashida Tlaib, of the 12th Congressional District, was projected to hold her seat.
And Democrat Shri Thanedar was projected to hold his seat in Michigan's 13th Congressional District, meaning that Detroit, which is nearly 80% Black, will once again lack Black representation in Congress.
Ann Arbor A, C, D Proposal results
Voters have rejected a couple of Ann Arbor ballot measures that would have changed how the city elects local officials, and approved one that sets up a city-run renewable energy service.
Proposals C and D would have made Ann Arbor city council and mayoral elections nonpartisan. The mayor and city council candidates would have appeared on the ballot for the first time in November general elections instead of August primaries. Those ballot measures were championed by a group of former Ann Arbor city council members who lost their seats in previous primaries, but voters roundly rejected the proposals.
Voters did pass Proposal A, to make a sustainable energy utility in Ann Arbor. The city had said passing Proposal A would set up a key part of its plan to zero-out carbon emissions in its energy generation. Voters approved the proposal by a wide margin. It will help residents install rooftop solar panels on their homes, and eventually connect those in neighborhood grids that are meant to be more resilient against outages.
Tlaib wins reelection to US House Rep
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan's District 12.
The only Palestinian American in Congress, Tlaib has been a leading voice against America's military aid to Israel and for the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and the U.S. She was censured by the House last year over rhetoric she used following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.
She ran uncontested in her primary and defeated Republican James Hooper to represent the solidly Democratic district in Dearborn and Detroit.
The Associated Press declared Tlaib the winner at 11:41 p.m. EST.
Trump and Harris rack up early wins as America awaits battleground results
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation’s future Tuesday.
Polls closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina, six of the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election, but the results there were too early to call. Balloting continued in Nevada and other parts of the West on Election Day, as tens of millions of Americans added their ballots to the 84 million cast early as they chose between two candidates with drastically different temperaments and visions for the country.
Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.
The fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Harris’ supporters, a sign that the Democratic nominee’s persistent messaging in her campaign’s closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through, according to AP VoteCast. The expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide also found a country mired in negativity and desperate for change. Trump’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign.
Those casting Election Day ballots mostly encountered a smooth process, with isolated reports of hiccups that regularly happen, including long lines, technical issues and ballot printing errors.
Harris has promised to work across the aisle to tackle economic worries and other issues without radically departing from the course set by President Joe Biden. Trump has vowed to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose sweeping tariffs on allies and foes alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.
Harris and Trump entered Election Day focused on seven swing states, five of them carried by Trump in 2016 before they flipped to Biden in 2020: the “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Arizona and Georgia. Nevada and North Carolina, which Democrats and Republicans respectively carried in the last two elections, also were closely contested.
Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago club. He called into a Wisconsin radio station Tuesday night to say: “I’m watching these results. So far so good."
Harris, the Democratic vice president, did phone interviews with radio stations in the battleground states, then visited Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington carrying a box of Doritos — her go-to snack.
“This truly represents the best of who we are,” Harris told a room of cheering staffers. She was handed a cellphone by supporters doing phone banking, and when asked by reporters how she was feeling, the vice president held up a phone and responded, “Gotta talk to voters.”
The closeness of the race and the number of states in play raised the likelihood that, once again, a victor might not be known on election night.
Trump said Tuesday that he had no plans to tell his supporters to refrain from violence if Harris wins, because they “are not violent people.” His angry supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump tried to overturn his loss in 2020. Asked Tuesday about accepting the 2024 race’s results, he said, “If it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it.” He visited a nearby campaign office to thank staffers before a party at a nearby convention center.
After her DNC stop, Harris planned to attend a party at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington.
Federal, state and local officials have expressed confidence in the integrity of the nation’s election systems. They nonetheless were braced to contend with what they say is an unprecedented level of foreign disinformation — particularly from Russia and Iran — as well as the possibility of physical violence or cyberattacks.
In Georgia’s Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta, 32 of the 177 polling places received bomb threats Tuesday, prompting brief evacuations at five locations, county Police Chief W. Wade Yates said. The threats were determined to be non-credible but voting hours were extended at those five locations.
Bomb threats also forced an extension of voting hours in at least two Pennsylvania counties — Clearfield, in central Pennsylvania, and Chester, near Philadelphia.
Both sides have armies of lawyers in anticipation of legal challenges on and after Election Day. And law enforcement agencies nationwide are on high alert for potential violence.
Harris, 60, would be the first woman, Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve as president. She also would be the first sitting vice president to win the White House in 36 years.
Trump, 78, would be the oldest president ever elected. He would also be the first defeated president in 132 years to win another term in the White House, and the first person convicted of a felony to take over the Oval Office.
He survived one assassination attempt by millimeters at a July rally. Secret Service agents foiled a second attempt in September.
Harris, pointing to the warnings of Trump's former aides, has labeled him a “fascist” and blamed Trump for putting women's lives in danger by nominating three of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. In the closing hours of the campaign, she tried to strike a more positive tone and went all of Monday without saying her Republican opponent's name.
Voters nationwide also were deciding thousands of other races that will decide everything from control of Congress to state ballot measures on abortion access in response to the Supreme Court’s vote in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In Florida, a ballot measure that would have protected abortion rights in the state constitution failed after not meeting the 60% threshold to pass, marking the first time a measure protecting abortion rights failed since Roe was overturned. Earlier Tuesday, Trump refused to say how he voted on the measure and snapped at a reporter, saying, “You should stop talking about that."
In reliably Democratic New York and Maryland, voters approved ballot measures aimed at protecting abortion rights in their state constitutions.
JD Jorgensen, an independent voter in Black Mountain, North Carolina, which was hit hard by Hurricane Helene, said voters should have made up their minds before Tuesday.
“I think that the candidates, both being in the public eye as long as they both have been, if you’re on the fence, you hadn’t really been paying attention,” said Jorgensen, 35.
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in Palm Beach, Florida, Darlene Superville and Eric Tucker in Washington, Manuel Valdes in Las Vegas and Marc Levy in Allentown, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.
Haley Stevens (D) wins reelection to US House District 11
Democrat House Rep Haley Stevens won reelection Michigan U.S. House District 11. Steven was first elected in 2018 and represents a significant portion of Oakland County.
She currently sits on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and the House Committee on Education and Labor. Haley defeated Republican challenger Nick Somberg, a lawyer for one of 15 Republicans accused of acting as false electors following the 2020 presidential election. Haley's metropolitan Detroit district is home to large Jewish and Arab American communities and has been significantly affected by the Israel-Hamas war.
The Associated Press declared Stevens the winner at 8:55 p.m. EST.
Here's everything our reporters are seeing so far
We've got Michigan Public reporters stationed across the state. Here's what they're seeing.
Detroit election officials say they hope to be finished with counting ballots by midnight. Security is a little tighter this election, according to Chief of Operations at the Detroit Department of Election Daniel Baxter.
So far, there’s not the disruption there was in 2020. Detroit was able to preprocess tens of thousands of absentee ballots before election day, thanks to new state election laws.
Republican poll challengers in Detroit say they've come out to watch the ballots be processed tonight.
West Michigan is reporting high voter turnout.
More than 90% of absentee ballots in Ottawa County were returned in time.
Ottawa County is part of Michigan's 3rd congressional district. The race is a toss up between incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Hillary Scholten and Republican attorney Paul Hudson.
Stay tuned for more updates throughout the night as we get them.
The Michigan races we're following
From a neck-and-neck Presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, to down-ballot proposals across the state, here are the races we're following in Michigan.
President
If it felt like the presidential and vice presidential candidates were constantly here in Michigan this election cycle… well, it’s because they were.
Learn more about where Harris and Trump stand on economy, abortion and other issues Michiganders care about.
United States Senate
Current U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin faces off with former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers.
United States House of Representatives
District 3:
- Hillary Scholten (D, Incumbent)
- Paul Hudson (R)
- Alexander Avery (Libertarian)
- Louis Palus (Working Class Party)
District 7:
- Curtis Hertel (D)
- Tom Barrett (R)
- L. Rachel Dailey (Libertarian)
District 8:
- Kristen McDonald Rivet (D)
- Paul Junge (R)
- Jim Casha (Green Party)
- Steve Barcelo (Libertarian)
- James Little (U.S. Taxpayers Party)
- Kathy Goodwin (Working Class Party)
District 10:
- John James (R, Incumbent)
- Carl Marlinga (D)
- Mike Saliba (Libertarian Party)
- Andrea Kirby (Working Class Party)
Michigan Supreme Court
In November, Michigan voters will choose two justices to serve on the state Supreme Court.