© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

Slotkin and Rogers: what you need to know about this week’s U.S. Senate debate

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published October 9, 2024 at 5:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
two side-by-side black and white images of Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers
Paul Sancya (left), and Carlos Osorio
/
Associated Press

Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin faced off Tuesday night against former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in their first debate in the race to fill Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. With long-time Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow retiring there is no incumbent running, and the toss-up race will help determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate next term.

The candidates clashed over electric vehicles, abortion rights and their political loyalties.

Rogers, who served in the House from 2001 to 2015, described Slotkin as a Democrat too aligned with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “My opponent has voted 100 percent with the Biden-Harris agenda,” he said during the one-hour faceoff hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

Slotkin, who’s been in Congress since 2019, invited Republicans disenchanted with the GOP under former President Donald Trump to cross over and vote for her. “For Republicans who feel like their party has left them over the past couple of years,” she said, “you will always have an open door in my office.”

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Detroit Free Press Politics Editor Emily Lawler and The Detroit News Politics Editor Chad Livengood to debrief last night’s debate and look ahead to where the race stands with less than a month to go before Election Day.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter below! (If you're not seeing the sign-up form, please refresh your browser)

Tags
It's Just Politics Election 2024It's Just Politics
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Latest Episodes