Expert: There's a flood of political campaign spending flowing into Michigan in 2026

2026 is expected to see a record amount of money spent on Michigan’s election campaigns.

Michiganders are not only electing a new governor, attorney general and secretary of state, but also 13 representatives to the U.S. House and a U.S. senator.

Neil Thanedar, the executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, said he expects political campaign money is going to flow into the state, especially with several Michigan seats among the 18 congressional races labeled “toss-ups” next year.

“Michigan has potentially four of those 18 national toss-up seats here. One of the three national toss up seats in the senate. One of the biggest toss-up seats in the governor’s race,” said Thanedar.

Thanedar expects a lot of the money will pay for the classic political TV ads that bombard voters every couple of years.

Thanedar speculates with all that money expected to pour into high profile campaigns, other down-ballot races and issues on the ballot might struggle to get noticed by voters.

One of those ballot questions may be aimed at keeping corporate lobbying money out of politics.