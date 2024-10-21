2024 Election Security and Integrity
Concerned about the security and integrity of the 2024 election? Election officials have confirmed this election is safe and secure. You can read about it in more detail in the coverage below.
Posts circulating on social media claim that Michigan has 500,000 more registered voters than it has people eligible to vote, an indication of possible fraud.
A federal judge in Michigan has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the RNC that accused the Secretary of State of failing to maintain accurate voter registration records.
In three swing states, GOP groups are suing to challenge the ballots cast by U.S. citizens living abroad, including military members. Many voting experts say these cases are likely to go nowhere.
Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told NPR that election officials across the U.S. have made big improvements to bolster both physical and cyber security.
Polling shows that voters are concerned about election fraud but one new survey shows that when voters learn more about safety procedures their confidence skyrockets.
If you ask Americans if they are concerned that there will be fraud in this year’s election, a majority will say yes. That’s according to new polling from NPR/PBS News and Marist. And if you break it down by party, 86 percent of Republicans say they are concerned while 33 percent of Democrats say they’re concerned.
Three Republican clerks from Michigan have been trying to educate the public about the voting process and ways the vote count is kept accurate, fair and secure
Election workers faced an unprecedented wave of threats in the last presidential election. What are poll workers and election clerks in the swing state of Michigan doing to keep voting secure?