Here’s what county canvassing boards do in Michigan’s elections

The typically dull but important process of officially counting ballots became a circus show four years ago in Michigan. Republicans pressured county and state canvassers from their party to delay or refuse to certify the vote tally, sowing confusion about these boards’ role.

Since then, courts and voters have reiterated that the board of canvassers' job is simple – to count votes. Challenges go elsewhere.

New state and federal laws set up guardrails to protect the process of certifying the election. There are still some election deniers on these boards in Michigan, but so far the guardrails have worked.

Here’s what county and state canvassing boards do, how they do it, when they have to finish their jobs, and what happens if they don’t.