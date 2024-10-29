© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here’s what county canvassing boards do in Michigan’s elections

Michigan Public | By Lindsey Smith
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT
gray graphic with shape of michigan in red, white, and blue
Michigan Public Newsroom

The typically dull but important process of officially counting ballots became a circus show four years ago in Michigan. Republicans pressured county and state canvassers from their party to delay or refuse to certify the vote tally, sowing confusion about these boards’ role.

Since then, courts and voters have reiterated that the board of canvassers' job is simple – to count votes. Challenges go elsewhere.

New state and federal laws set up guardrails to protect the process of certifying the election. There are still some election deniers on these boards in Michigan, but so far the guardrails have worked.

Here’s what county and state canvassing boards do, how they do it, when they have to finish their jobs, and what happens if they don’t.
Tags
Politics & Government Election IntegrityElection 2024
Lindsey Smith
Lindsey Smith is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently leading the station's Amplify Team. She previously served as Michigan Public's Morning News Editor, Investigative Reporter and West Michigan Reporter.
See stories by Lindsey Smith
Related Content